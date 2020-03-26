Nikki Bella flaunts baby bump at 21 weeks in nude mirror selfie: 'Too much?'

Nikki Bella is updating her followers on her pregnancy.

The “Total Bellas” star, 36, marked the halfway point in her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her growing baby bump in a naked mirror selfie, to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Twenty one weeks tomorrow,” Bella captioned the risque photo, which showed the former WWE star posing sideways while she covered up her upper body with her arms over chest (via People magazine).

In a follow-up post on Thursday, Nikki shared a photo of her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and her twin sister, Brie Bella -- who is also pregnant -- asking her fans if the nude selfie was "too much."

"OK, so discussing with Brie and Artem right now if my pregnancy naked photo was too much. They think yes I think no. Maybe I'm wrong lol. Need to bring this debate to the podcast! But was it too much?" she asked her fans in the post, which also featured a poll so her social media followers could vote.

Nikki and Brie are pushing through their pregnancies together and their father, Jonathan Garcia, told Fox News in January that his excitement has been uncontrollable since he first learned his daughters were expecting at the same time.

NIKKI BELLA AND ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV SECRETLY GOT ENGAGED TWO MONTHS AGO

"I'm very excited for both of them. They will be my sixth and seventh grandchildren, God willing everything comes out good. I can't really say it – but OK, I'll say it – I'm especially excited for Nicole," Garcia told us.

"I just thought she was going to go without being a mother because it's later in the years for her. Her timing was perfect," the happy father said of Nikki. "She's going to be so good. Nicole is a natural and it's going to change her life for the best."

Nikki and Chigvintsev have been enjoying their time together in quarantine while many of the world bands together to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

NIKKI BELLA REVEALS HER BIGGEST REGRET ABOUT TELEVISED BREAKUP WITH JOHN CENA

On Tuesday, she shared a TikTok video to her Instagram showing off her bump as she donned her WWE red two-piece outfit.

“Mom and dad flipping that switch 💋,” Nikki captioned the video, which then revealed Chigvintsev wearing her outfit, while she sported his red flannel.

