Niecy Nash says police recently ‘pulled a taser’ on her son ‘for a rolling stop’

Niecy Nash is recounting her son's tense interaction with the police.

The 50-year-old actress recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the civil unrest brought about by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

When asked how she's coping, the "Reno 911!" star replied, "I'm a f--king wreck."

‘THE FLASH' STAR HARTLEY SAWYER FIRED AFTER RACIST, MISOGYNISTIC TWEETS RESURFACE

In her discussion, Nash revealed that her son was recently involved in a traffic stop where police allegedly "pulled a taser on him."

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop," she said. "And then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.' They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama."

Nash went on to say she thinks that the police "probably felt" that they should make her son, a "young black boy," "suffer" for having a car that they don't have themselves.

'FRIENDS' CO-CREATOR MARTA KAUFFMAN SAYS SHE HASN'T DONE ENOUGH FOR DIVERSITY

When reached for comment, the Los Angeles Police Department said they have "no knowledge" of the incident.

In the past, Nash told her son, Dominic, to "comply" with police because he'd get home safe, but now, she feels things have changed.

"I used to say, if you just comply, get home, and if there was a wrong that happened, we'll right it later," the star said. "But now we watched a murder on national TV when George Floyd was murdered. I don't know because he complied. He was in handcuffs. He was on the ground with his hands behind his back. So I don't even know."

Nash also spoke on the riots that have broken out across the nation following the protests in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The people that are saying be peaceful, stay at peace? That was all Martin Luther King stood on and he was murdered anyway," explained the "Claws" star. "'Stay peaceful,' stay peaceful in a country that has only taught you that you get what you want by uprising?"

‘BEWITCHED' STAR ERIN MURPHY RECALLS HOW SERIES ADDRESSED RACISM: IT 'WAS JUST A BEAUTIFUL CONCEPT'

Nash continued, saying that "America is only America and belongs to white people because they stole it from the Indians. And then they stole black people from Africa and forced us into service for 400 years and then have the audacity to look at us and say, 'Well, what can we do to fix it?'"

The actress explained that "it isn't the responsibility of" the African-American community to explain "how to right the wrong."

"So my suggestion is you need to ask non-black people what they can do," said Nash. "Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come on these sets, are they making people feel welcome? How are they moving in these scripts and when they look at how people are depicted?"

Furthermore, she added: "Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about nothing. You call the white people and ask them what they could do because black people, by definition, can't be racist because we're not the ones in power."

Nash, known for playing a police officer in the comedy "Reno 911," said that she and her castmates have come together to support Floyd's family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For the cast of 'Reno 911,' we play bumbling cops on television but in real life, we got together as a cast and donated $10,000 toward George Floyd's funeral," she revealed. "It is important to know that even in our art, we have humanity."