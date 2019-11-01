Niecy Nash tells the story of her mother being shot by boyfriend: 'I was shaking'

Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash has come a long way from her troubled childhood, recently discussing an intense domestic violence incident she witnessed as a kid at the hands of her mother’s then-boyfriend.

In a new snippet from Nash’s upcoming appearance on TVOne’s “Uncensored,” the “Claws” star details the night her mother, Margaret Ensley, was shot by her boyfriend at the time, moments before he turned the gun on himself.

“I heard him say, ‘I did something I didn’t want to do. I shot Margaret,’” Nash shared, saying that she hid underneath her mother’s bed during the incident. “He said, ‘God forgive me,’ boom!”’

That “boom” was the sound of the man shooting himself in the stomach.

“I heard him fall on the hardwood, and then I heard him drag [himself] right in front of the room that I was hiding in. He stopped. I could hear my mother wailing in the backyard, ‘Help me! Jesus, help me!’ to the top of her throat.

“I was under that bed, and I was shaking, I have never been that scared in my life, and it started to get dark.”

The injured shooter then set fire to the home with Niecy still hiding under the bed.

“He had took a gas can and poured it all over my mother’s room and lit it on fire. I didn’t know it was a fire because I was on the ground. I could hear my mother screaming, and all of a sudden, something went through me and it just said ‘run!’

Nash previously discussed the incident during a fundraiser for STAND For Families Free of Violence in 2010.

“When I was 15, I saw my mother get shot. Her boyfriend was very abusive, and he shot my mother with a sawed-off, double-barreled shotgun in front of her children, Easter Sunday morning, shot her down like a dog in the street. Thankfully my mother survived that incident.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.