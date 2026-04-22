Nicole Scherzinger marks Earth Day in zebra-print bikini with Hawaiian heritage message

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Nicole Scherzinger is taking a moment to ground herself.

The 47-year-old superstar marked Earth Day on Wednesday by sharing a breathtaking look back at her favorite moments in nature. Leading the carousel, the "Don't Cha" singer sat in a meditative yoga pose in a secluded beach area, showcasing her toned physique in a striking black-and-white zebra-print bikini.

With her eyes closed and her palms turned upward, Scherzinger appeared to be in total peace as the ocean tide gently foamed around her feet.

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In another shot, the former Pussycat Doll showcased a more artistic perspective. Captured from behind, she stood at the water's edge at sunset, raising her arms to perfectly frame the glowing orange sun between her hands. The golden-hour snap captured a serene moment of reflection.

Scherzinger also pivoted to athletic wear, highlighting her commitment to movement. In one photo, she stood overlooking a vibrant blue infinity pool and the turquoise ocean beyond, resting her hands on her hips. Wearing a teal workout set, her long, dark hair flowed down her back as she took in the tropical horizon.

The theater star also took to the heights, sharing a powerful image of herself standing atop a grassy ridge at dusk. With her arms spread wide, she overlooked a lush valley as the sky transitioned into shades of gold and purple.

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The imagery served as a backdrop for a deeply personal message regarding her heritage.

"Being Hawaiian has shaped how I see the world… the land isn’t just where we live, it’s who we are," Scherzinger wrote to her 7.4 million followers. "Our roots, stories, and identity are deeply tied to the earth, and caring for it isn’t a trend, it’s a responsibility passed down through generations.🌿"

She continued: "Earth Day is a reminder that this planet is not ours to own, but to protect. Every small action matters. Today and every day, I stand with the land, ocean, and skies. Protecting the earth means protecting our people, culture, and future.🌊🌺"

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Reflecting on a career-defining chapter that saw her sweep the major theater awards on both sides of the Atlantic, Nicole Scherzinger sat down with Official London Theatre on April 7, 2026, to discuss the roots of her success. The Tony and Olivier winner credited her "humble beginnings" in Hawaii and the "warrior" spirit of her mother for the resilience she brought to the stage as Norma Desmond.

"I am of Hawaiian Ukrainian Filipino descent and I come from a little tiny island in the Pacific, right? Hawaii," Scherzinger said. "And I grew up actually in the south and I came from very humble beginnings and I had this dream. It was this dream as a little girl."

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"I want to thank my families back in Hawaii. My mom, she is the reason I am," she said during the emotional interview. "She is the reason that Norma is the warrior that she is. My dad, my sister Kala, my fiancé for being my biggest cheerleader."

Reflecting on her record-breaking success in the musical "Sunset Boulevard," she noted that the achievement felt like a win for her entire community.

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"All of the years and years of hard work… and the discipline and the determination and the heart and the soul and the life experiences and the struggles and the pain just led to this moment where you're able to make art," she reflected. "It's alchemy, beautiful alchemy that you're able to transform it into art that can really hopefully make a difference in other people's lives and that's what we're here for."

Scherzinger concluded with a nod to the future, noting, "I've learned to just keep my mind and my heart completely open because you never know what role or opportunity is the one that's truly meant for you."

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