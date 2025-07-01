Nicole Scherzinger stuns in zebra-print string bikini for 47th birthday beach celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her sculpted physique in a zebra-print string bikini as she celebrated her 47th birthday.

On Wednesday, the former Pussycat Dolls singer marked her birthday by sharing two Instagram videos in which she was seen striking various poses and frolicking on a rocky beach.

"46 you were Golden!" Scherzinger wrote in the post of one clip, adding a sparkle emoji.

"The Masked Singer" alum's two-piece featured a triangle top and a thong bottom.

NICOLE SCHERZINGER SHINES A LIGHT ON OCEAN POLLUTION WHILE ON ITALIAN VACATION

Scherzinger wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

"POV: People born in 2000 are turning 25 … and so am I," she wrote over the first video.

The TV personality was seen walking toward the camera, leaning against a rock with her arms spread and bending over to strike a pose.

At the end of the clip, Scherzinger walked toward the camera as she winked and blew a kiss before twirling into the waves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In Scherzinger's second video, she was seen meditating while sitting in the sand and doing yoga poses on a rock at the shoreline.

"Reflecting with deep gratitude as another year rises on the horizon. So grateful for every breath, for every sunrise and sunset. Thank you God for another year," she wrote over the clip.

"POV: Another year around the sun." the Hawaii native wrote in the caption, with emojis of a sun and a blue heart.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Scherzinger's beach getaway came after she won her first Tony Award for her performance of Norma Desmond in the Broadway musical "Sunset Boulevard." At the award show's 78th annual ceremony in June, the singer received the accolade for best actress in a musical, triumphing over fellow nominees Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jennifer Simardd and Jasmine Amy Rogers.

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last," Scherzinger said through tears while accepting her award. "So if there's anyone out there who feels like they don't belong or your time hasn't come, don't give up. Just keep on giving and giving, because the world needs your love and your life now more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

During her acceptance speech, Scherzinger also thanked her fiancé, Thom Evans, sharing that the former Scottish rugby player "believes in me when I forget to believe in myself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scherzinger and Evans announced their engagement in June 2023 after meeting on the set of "The X Factor: Celebrity." In the British spinoff of the American reality series "The X Factor," Scherzinger served on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh, while Evans competed on the show as a member of the group Try Star with fellow members Levi Davis and Ben Foden.