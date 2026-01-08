Nicole Scherzinger floods social media with bikini photos while teasing wedding plans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Scherzinger is having fun during her Maldives vacation.

The Pussycat Dolls star has been flooding social media with stunning bikini photos this week as she enjoys the start of the New Year.

The 47-year-old showcased her physique on Instagram with a series of photos in a pastel triangle string bikini accented with beaded details. She kept her beach accessories simple with clear brown sunglasses and small hoop earrings.

In the first photo, she threw her hands up joyfully and tilted her head back in the sun.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY AND JEWEL LEAD STARS OVER 50 IN AGE-DEFYING SWIMSUIT PHOTOS

Scherzinger also included a shot from behind as she walked into the water to meet her fiancé, Thom Evans, a former Scottish international rugby player turned model and television personality.

Her photo shoot continued with her kneeling in the sand, the vibrant turquoise water behind her. Scherzinger glowed with an excited expression, her arms raised again in the air.

NINA DOBREV FLAUNTS BIKINI BODY IN VACATION PHOTOS CELEBRATING THE ‘FINAL DAYS OF 2025’

She captioned her post, "Hope everyone had a beautiful start to the New Year. First Monday, learning something new — Muay Thai 🥊🩵." The fitness queen hasn’t taken her vacation off from workouts or fast-paced activities. The final slide of her carousel featured a video of her trying her hand at Muay Thai, a form of Thai boxing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former "X Factor" judge shared another workout look in the second slide of her post, opting for an all-black outfit from baseball cap to athletic sneakers.

The Tony Award winner has been enjoying the getaway with her fiancé, whom she first met in 2019 while serving as a judge on "The X Factor: Celebrity," where Evans competed. Several of Scherzinger’s posts this week have featured romantic moments in a series of video montages from their trip.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A few days earlier, the star posted a playful video to the viral song "Where Is My Husband?" The clip begins with Scherzinger dancing and shaking her hips before pointing to her fiancé and pulling him forward as he follows her lead. The on-screen text reads, "POV: everyone keeps asking, ‘So when’s the wedding?’" She then jumps into his arms as he twirls her around.

She captioned the post, "Asking the universe for patience… and sunscreen 🩵."

Fans in the comments were excited about the pending nuptials, with some joking it should be a New Year’s resolution to make it official. The couple has been engaged since June 2023 after three years of dating.

JESSICA ALBA DAZZLES IN CHEETAH PRINT BIKINI ON PDA-FILLED BEACH VACATION WITH ‘TOP GUN’ STAR BOYFRIEND

Earlier this summer, Scherzinger admitted that wedding plans had taken a back seat while she focused on her Broadway run. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, the Tony Award winner said, "Oh, there’s no wedding planning, honey. When you do Broadway, it’s only Broadway." She added that her fiancé has been supportive, saying, "Thank God I have a very understanding, wonderful and supportive fiancé."

Scherzinger starred as Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard," which opened on Broadway in October 2024. Due to strong audience demand, the production extended its run through early summer 2025, with its final performance on July 20.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP