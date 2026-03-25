Pussycat Dolls star triples down on MAGA label after claiming politics cost her the reunion tour

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Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta is speaking out after being excluded from the girl group's upcoming reunion tour, saying she believes her political views, including her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made her a "liability."

On March 12, the Pussycat Dolls announced their ‘PCD Forever Tour,’ featuring only three members — Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts — while other original members, including Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton, were left out.

During a March 22 appearance on "The Maverick Approach" podcast, Sutta, 43, claimed that she, Bachar and Thornton were not told about the reunion in advance.

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"None of us were called. None of us were told about anything," Sutta said. "In fact, we were blindsided."

Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta is speaking out after being excluded from the girl group's upcoming reunion tour, saying she believes her political views, including her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made her a "liability."

On March 12, the Pussycat Dolls announced their ‘PCD Forever Tour,’ featuring only three members — Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts — while other original members, including Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton, were left out.

During a March 22 appearance on "The Maverick Approach" podcast, Sutta, 43, claimed that she, Bachar and Thornton were not told about the reunion in advance.

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"None of us were called. None of us were told about anything," Sutta said. "In fact, we were blindsided."

The singer explained that she heard rumors about a potential reunion and claimed she repeatedly tried to contact the Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, 64, but could not reach the choreographer until the night that the news leaked.

"She didn't give me all the details, but I just — I started just to cry. I was like, ‘How dare you?' Like you had no respect at all," Sutta said.

Sutta went on to say that Scherzinger, 47, called her the following day when the tour was announced, but she was too hurt to answer.

"I don’t plan to call her back," Sutta said. "I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist. I even cried with joy when she won her Tony just recently."

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In June 2025, Scherzinger won her first Tony Award, taking home the best leading actress trophy for her role as Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard."

"I definitely was rooting for her, but the way they did this just showed me exactly why I'm not in the group," Sutta said. "And they showed exactly, to me, who they are."

In recent years, the singer has been outspoken about experiencing serious, ongoing health issues that she said began after she received a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. Sutta, who said she is also dealing with a neurological condition, shared her opinion that she was sidelined from the reunion tour due to her support for RFK Jr.

Sutta publicly backed RFK Jr. during his 2024 presidential run, attending campaign events, posting about him on social media and speaking at rallies, citing shared views on health and vaccines following her own medical struggles.

"It's a cash grab. I mean, come on. Let's keep it real, right?" Sutta said of the reunion tour. "And I was a liability."

"I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA," she continued. "Do I love what [President Donald] Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war. [But] we didn't have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him."

"People are screaming at me, 'You're MAGA, you're MAGA.' Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I'm like, I'm so sick of people telling me who I should be," she added.

"So it's unfortunate," Sutta said. "I was never political, but I had to because my life depends on it."

Sutta described helping RFK Jr. with his presidential campaign as "incredible" and admitted that it was "a little bittersweet" when the now Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary dropped out and endorsed Trump.

"I wanted to see him as president," she said. "I think he's an amazing human. I think he's too good to be president though. Like he has too big of a heart."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Scherzinger and Antin for comment.

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Sutta was a member of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010, joining as the group transitioned from a burlesque dance troupe into a recording act and remaining through its peak success.

Following her departure, Sutta launched a solo career, releasing two studio albums, including "Feline Resurrection" (2016) and "I Say Yes"(2017) and scoring four number one singles on the Billboard's US Dance Club Songs chart.

Sutta previously reunited with the Pussycat Dolls for a planned 2019 reunion before it ultimately fell apart in 2020.

Meanwhile, Scherzinger recently went viral following an awkward moment during an appearance alongside Wyatt and Roberts on "Today" when she was questioned about why the other members of the Pussycat Dolls were not included in the reunion tour.

During Friday's episode of the talk show, co-host Craig Melvin asked Scherzinger, "Some former members of the Pussycat Dolls made headlines recently after they found out you were coming back as a trio, not as the original group. How did you arrive at that decision?"

Scherzinger appeared caught off guard and struggled to respond, even pausing mid-sentence.

"Well, I mean, listen, we are just... we are like... we are so... as women today," she replied, appearing visibly uncomfortable.

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Wyatt then stepped in to answer the question instead, explaining, "I mean, it has been an ever-changing lineup, and you know, this is what it looks like now in 2026, and you never know what comes next."

She continued, "I think ultimately, we’ve got to protect our peace and when something like the Pussycat Dolls has so much history, we have ruptured in the past, and right now we are repairing, and we’re sort of on the same page with that."

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At that point, Scherzinger appeared to have regained her composure, saying, "What I wanted to say is… But what I wanted to say was that we have so much love and respect for all of the women that have been part of the PCD legacy. And once a doll, always a doll."

In addition to Sutta, Bachar has also spoken out about being excluded from the 53-date global reunion tour, which will kick off in June and wrap up in October.

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"In light of recent developments, I feel it is important to speak honestly and respectfully," she wrote in part in an Instagram post on March 17.

"I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public," Bachar continued. "Given my history with the brand, having been part of its foundation long before its commercial debut and instrumental in the connections that led to the record deal… I would have appreciated direct communication."

"While this is disappointing on a personal level, I remain proud of the role I played in helping shape what The Pussycat Dolls became," she added. "I believe the legacy of any group is built not only by those seen on stage, but also by the collective contributions and shared vision that brought it to life."

"My intention in sharing this is not to create division, but to honor the truth and the fans who have supported us throughout the years. Transparency and respect are values I hold deeply. At this time, I am choosing to focus on my well-being and to move forward with positivity and purpose."