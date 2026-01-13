Nicole Scherzinger leaves fans wanting more with stunning new bikini photos from beach vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Scherzinger is leaving little to the imagination with a new batch of bikini photos.

The 47-year-old singer and actress posted a series of bikini pictures from her time at the beach, captioning the post, "saltwater therapy 🩵."

Some of the photos show Scherzinger standing in crystal clear water in a blue bikini, and include shots of her splashing the camera with water, turning her back towards the camera and one of her with fiancé, former Scottish rugby player, Thom Evans.

She also posted some of her in a black bikini and large sunhat, holding two empty glasses of wine as she gets out of the water, flashing a smile at the camera in one and pursing her lips in the other.

Scherzinger also showed off her athletic side, posting a photo of herself on a paddleboard in a third orange patterned bikini.

That same bikini can be seen in the remainder of the photos, which include her basking in the sun while standing in the ocean, and posing on the edge of an infinity pool and smiling.

Interspersed with the bikini photos were pictures and videos of all the food she ate while on vacation, as well as the picturesque scenery around her.

"I’ll never get bored of Nicole scherzinger beach content 🥰," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Gorgeous! Seriously need links to your bikinis. So cute."

"Happiness looks gorgeous on you❤️," a third fan wrote.

The star posted bikini photos from her vacation in the Maldives last week which also included her fiancé, and teased fans about her upcoming wedding.

Evans and Scherzinger first met in 2019 when she was acting as a judge on "The X Factor: Celebrity" in the U.K., and made their relationship red carpet official in January 2020 at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globe Afterparty.

"He's just my partner in crime," she told Extra in November 2020. "He's my best friend, and we love to laugh together. We are real big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together, we cook together. He's my man, my life, my dreams."

The two announced their engagement in June 2023, with separate Instagram posts showcasing the beachside proposal. He captioned his post, "My Ever After," while she captioned hers, "I said yes."

