Nina Dobrev flaunts bikini body in vacation photos celebrating the 'final days of 2025'

Nina Dobrev is soaking in the last days of 2025.

In a new round of Instagram photos, the 36-year-old "Vampire Diaries" actress shared a series of pictures of her celebrating the end of the year with close friends.

One of the photos features her standing on the sand in front of the ocean in a strapless light brown bikini with a matching cover-up skirt, as she shields her face from the sun with a smile on her face.

"Final days of 2025 🤘🏼," she captioned the post.

Another photo shows Dobrev lounging on a yacht in a black bikini with the sunset behind her. She can be seen lounging on the yacht in another shot, this time in a brown floral bikini top with matching pants, showcasing her toned abs.

Other snaps in the slideshow feature the "Degrassi the Next Generation" star working out and being silly with her friends, dancing on the yacht and the beautiful scenery around them.

"It’s so good to see that you and your friends are having fun!❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Waiting for 2026. Nina’s vacations🤭❤️❤️."

"Nina knows she is the main character and the 2025 top IG baddie 🔥😍," a third fan wrote.

The actress also shared a sultry photo of herself lounging in a wood-paneled room which appears to be a sauna, with a large circular window overlooking a lake. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the wooden bench wearing a black bikini.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the actress's toned figure, with many of them also congratulating her on her independence since ending her engagement earlier this year. "Love Nina single girl era!" one fan wrote.

Dobrev broke off her engagement to former professional snowboarder, Shaun White, in September, after announcing they were engaged in October 2024.

"It was a mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," a source told People .

Speculation the two were in a relationship first began in March 2020. They confirmed they were dating in May 2020, with a playful video of Dobrev cutting White's hair, which they shared on Instagram.

