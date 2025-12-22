Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley and Jewel lead stars over 50 in age-defying swimsuit photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, Jewel and more celebrities heated up Instagram with pool and beachside content this year.

Elizabeth Hurley (60)

Elizabeth Hurley flooded Instagram with bikini photos in 2025, drawing plenty of fan reactions along the way. The actress, who runs her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, frequently models pieces from the line in her social media posts.

Hurley, who turned 60 on June 10, continued to share bikini photos well into the fall. In a post shared in November, she posed poolside wearing a red bikini layered under a matching open cover-up, smiling with her arms raised as she soaked up the sun.

One user commented, "How on earth is this beautiful woman 60!?!?!?" Another adoring comment came from her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted a series of heart emojis. The couple started dating in 2025, and they went public with the relationship on Easter.

The "Austin Powers" star stunned in an Elizabeth Hurley Beach original for another photo shoot, showing off her figure and sharing her secret for the perfect bikini shot. She advised her followers, "The secret to flattering bikini pics? Ban overhead sunlight 🤣 When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉."

Hurley also shared a photo this year of herself posing on a boat in a leopard-patterned one-piece. She smiled in front of a rainbow along the water and captioned the post with lyrics to the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, dropped another comment: "Thank you 🙏🏼 for sharing our song 🎵 in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind, young lady!!! Truly an original. ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Christie Brinkley (71)

Christie Brinkley posted a smiling selfie on the water back in April. The longtime model has continued to share beach and boating photos, often highlighting her active lifestyle.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model relaxed on a boat wearing a red bikini layered under a patterned cover-up, pairing the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

She promoted her memoir in the caption: "Feeling optimistic and hope you are too! Wishing everyone bright, sunshiny days ahead! #UptownGirlMemoir drops April 29 @harpercollins @harperbooks ❤️." Brinkley also stopped by "Fox & Friends" in May, where she described the book as "not a revenge memoir," saying it reflects both the joyful moments and challenges of her life and focuses on "the magic" and resilience that shaped her journey.

Jewel (51)

Jewel marked a beach getaway with a series of photos shared to Instagram in December. The "You Were Meant for Me" singer captioned the post, "#Barbuda for a few days of sun before more winter snow."

In the images, the 51-year-old walked barefoot along the shoreline wearing an animal-print bikini, with her hair loose as she posed against a backdrop of white sand and turquoise water. In the next slide, Jewel snapped a mirror selfie indoors wearing the same bikini, posing in front of a window with natural light streaming in as greenery and ocean views appeared in the background.

Fans were quick to react in the comments, praising the singer’s fit figure and relaxed beach look. Several followers left complimentary messages, with many remarking on her confidence and youthful appearance.

Heidi Klum (52)

Heidi Klum added her signature sense of fun to a bikini photo shared in 2025. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed beachside in a rust-colored bikini, holding a bright green kiwi-shaped pool float as she enjoyed her beach day. She embraced her loose beach waves and windblown hair.

In July, the same month she shared this photo, Klum opened up to People about "redefining 50." She said, "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Klum also posed poolside this year in a black-and-white, double-layered bikini, wearing sunglasses and tousled hair.

Denise Richards (54)

Denise Richards celebrated the Fourth of July with a bikini moment that drew attention online. The "Wild Things" actress posed on a beach in a red, white and blue bikini while kneeling in the sand with the ocean behind her. Richards had a golden-hour, bronzed glow and full glam makeup.

She captioned the post, "Red, white, and a little bit ooh la la us."

Her followers praised the look, with many leaving heart and fire emojis in her comment section.

Halle Berry (59)

Halle Berry shared a striking swimsuit moment in 2025 while spending time outdoors. In the photo, the Oscar-winning actress was seen from behind walking through a desert landscape wearing a dark bikini, her hair cut in a short bob as she moved along a sandy path surrounded by rocky terrain.

Berry also shared another swimsuit photo from a trip to Lake Powell earlier this year. She stood along the shoreline wearing a light-colored bikini and a baseball cap as towering canyon walls and calm water framed the scene. She captioned the post, "Then we found this slice of heaven!" inviting followers to swipe through the scenic getaway.

Berry has frequently shared photos from outdoor getaways this year, often documenting hikes, desert landscapes and time spent exploring nature.

Heather Graham (55)

Heather Graham, best known for her roles in "Boogie Nights" and "Austin Powers," shared a series of swimsuit photos in 2025 while documenting wellness-focused travel and beach getaways. In one post, the actress posed indoors wearing a brown bikini while standing inside a rustic retreat space, tying the look to a yoga-focused getaway in Mexico. She wrote that she was "grateful" to have taken part in a yoga retreat in Tulum, leaning into the relaxed, mindful atmosphere of the trip.

Graham later shared photos from a separate vacation in Sardinia, including an image of her walking out of the water in a blue bikini. In the caption, she wrote, "Got to explore beautiful Sardinia with my friend @debrajfisher," adding that Jane Seymour joined part of the adventure.

Graham also praised Seymour’s long career and "joie de vivre," before joking, "How the hell does she look so good? I’m asking for her secrets."

Paulina Porizkova (60)

Paulina Porizkova continued to embrace authenticity in 2025, sharing side-by-side bikini photos that highlighted both posed and unfiltered moments at age 60. In one image, the former supermodel posed during a vacation wearing a light-colored bikini in flattering natural light. In another, she shared a mirror selfie taken at home, wearing a flesh-colored undergarments and minimal makeup, offering a candid contrast to the styled beach shot.

"This is 60," Porizkova wrote in the caption, explaining that her body reflects "60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not," and "sometimes working out, sometimes not." She added that the value of aging, she’s learned, is found "in the lesson, not passing the exam."

Fans in the comments appreciated the transparency and thanked Porizkova for "keeping it real," calling the post empowering.

Claudia Schiffer (55)

Claudia Schiffer marked her birthday this year with a relaxed swimsuit photo shared on Instagram. The supermodel posed poolside wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, accessorizing the look with layered gold necklaces and sunglasses as she knelt on a cushioned lounger.

The setting featured a sunlit patio overlooking a pool and scenic greenery, adding to the laid-back vacation atmosphere.

Schiffer captioned the post, "55 today — so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!!" as fans filled the comments with well wishes.

Julianne Moore (65)

"Sirens" star Julianne Moore shared a natural, makeup-free moment on Instagram this summer while spending time outdoors. The Oscar-winning actress snapped a close-up selfie wearing a simple black bikini top, her hair pulled back and freckles on full display as greenery filled the background.

Moore kept the caption minimal, simply writing "August," letting the unfiltered photo speak for itself.

Fans praised the actress for embracing a natural look, with several commenters applauding her confidence and authenticity.

Kristin Chenoweth (57)

Kristin Chenoweth shared a sweet poolside moment while celebrating her dog’s birthday this year. The Tony Award-winning actress lounged in the water wearing a black bikini, a sporty visor and sunglasses as she reached up to pet her pup perched at the pool’s edge.

Chenoweth captioned the post in honor of her dog’s birthday, calling it a special day for her "little girl," as fans flooded the comments wishing Thunder a happy birthday.

Chenoweth has not slowed down in 2025, balancing a full slate of professional projects with personal moments she regularly shares with fans online.

