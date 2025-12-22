Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley and Jewel lead stars over 50 in age-defying swimsuit photos

Elizabeth Hurley at 60 and Christie Brinkley in her 70s lead celebrity swimwear trend with travel posts

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
close
Denise Austin's secret to rocking a bikini better at 68 than her 30s Video

Denise Austin's secret to rocking a bikini better at 68 than her 30s

Denise Austin told Fox News Digital her secrets to remaining bikini ready at 68.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, Jewel and more celebrities heated up Instagram with pool and beachside content this year.

Elizabeth Hurley (60)

Elizabeth Hurley red bikini

Elizabeth Hurley smiles poolside in a red bikini and matching open cover-up in a photo shared to Instagram on Nov. 11, 2025. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley flooded Instagram with bikini photos in 2025, drawing plenty of fan reactions along the way. The actress, who runs her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, frequently models pieces from the line in her social media posts.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES HER BEST BIKINI PHOTO TIPS WITH INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS IN NEW POST

Hurley, who turned 60 on June 10, continued to share bikini photos well into the fall. In a post shared in November, she posed poolside wearing a red bikini layered under a matching open cover-up, smiling with her arms raised as she soaked up the sun.

One user commented, "How on earth is this beautiful woman 60!?!?!?" Another adoring comment came from her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted a series of heart emojis. The couple started dating in 2025, and they went public with the relationship on Easter.

The "Austin Powers" star stunned in an Elizabeth Hurley Beach original for another photo shoot, showing off her figure and sharing her secret for the perfect bikini shot. She advised her followers, "The secret to flattering bikini pics? Ban overhead sunlight 🤣 When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉."

Hurley looked away from the camera as she posed in a tan string bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley poses indoors wearing a tan bikini in a sunrise photo shared to Instagram on July 13, 2025. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Hurley also shared a photo this year of herself posing on a boat in a leopard-patterned one-piece. She smiled in front of a rainbow along the water and captioned the post with lyrics to the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, dropped another comment: "Thank you 🙏🏼 for sharing our song 🎵 in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind, young lady!!! Truly an original. ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Elizabeth Hurley in a swimsuit on a boat with a rainbow.

Elizabeth Hurley smiles aboard a boat wearing a leopard-patterned one-piece swimsuit in a photo shared to Instagram on July 1, 2025. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Christie Brinkley (71)

Christie Brinkley poses on a boat wearing a red bikini top and patterned cover-up, smiling as she enjoys a sunny day on the water in her April 6, 2025, Instagram photo.

Christie Brinkley smiles while relaxing on a boat in a red bikini layered under a patterned cover-up in a photo shared to Instagram on April 6, 2025. (Christie Brinkley/Instagram)

Christie Brinkley posted a smiling selfie on the water back in April. The longtime model has continued to share beach and boating photos, often highlighting her active lifestyle.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model relaxed on a boat wearing a red bikini layered under a patterned cover-up, pairing the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

She promoted her memoir in the caption: "Feeling optimistic and hope you are too! Wishing everyone bright, sunshiny days ahead! #UptownGirlMemoir drops April 29 @harpercollins @harperbooks ❤️." Brinkley also stopped by "Fox & Friends" in May, where she described the book as "not a revenge memoir," saying it reflects both the joyful moments and challenges of her life and focuses on "the magic" and resilience that shaped her journey.

Jewel (51)

Jewel standing in front of the ocean in an animal-print bikini in Barbuda in December 2025.

Jewel walks barefoot along the shoreline in an animal-print bikini during a beach getaway, as seen in a photo shared to Instagram on Dec. 8, 2025. (Jewel/Instagram)

Jewel marked a beach getaway with a series of photos shared to Instagram in December. The "You Were Meant for Me" singer captioned the post, "#Barbuda for a few days of sun before more winter snow."

In the images, the 51-year-old walked barefoot along the shoreline wearing an animal-print bikini, with her hair loose as she posed against a backdrop of white sand and turquoise water. In the next slide, Jewel snapped a mirror selfie indoors wearing the same bikini, posing in front of a window with natural light streaming in as greenery and ocean views appeared in the background.

Jewel standing in her hotel room in an animal-print bikini.

Jewel takes a mirror selfie wearing an animal-print bikini in a photo shared to Instagram on Dec. 8, 2025, during her beach getaway.  (Jewel/Instagram)

Fans were quick to react in the comments, praising the singer’s fit figure and relaxed beach look. Several followers left complimentary messages, with many remarking on her confidence and youthful appearance.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Heidi Klum (52)

Heidi Klum stands on a sandy beach wearing a rust-colored bikini and sunglasses, holding a large kiwi-shaped pool float in her July 23, 2025, Instagram photo.

Heidi Klum poses on the beach in a rust-colored bikini, holding a bright green kiwi-shaped pool float in a photo shared to Instagram on July 23, 2025.  (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Heidi Klum added her signature sense of fun to a bikini photo shared in 2025. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed beachside in a rust-colored bikini, holding a bright green kiwi-shaped pool float as she enjoyed her beach day. She embraced her loose beach waves and windblown hair.

In July, the same month she shared this photo, Klum opened up to People about "redefining 50." She said, "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

Heidi Klum stands by a pool wearing a black-and-white bikini and sunglasses, smiling with her arms outstretched in her May 30, 2025, Instagram photo.

Heidi Klum poses poolside in a black-and-white double-layered bikini in a photo shared to Instagram on May 30, 2025. (Heidi Klum/Instagram )

Klum also posed poolside this year in a black-and-white, double-layered bikini, wearing sunglasses and tousled hair.

Denise Richards (54)

Denise Richards kneels on the beach wearing a red, white and blue bikini, looking toward the camera as ocean waves roll in behind her in her July 4, 2025, Instagram photo.

Denise Richards poses on the sand wearing a red, white and blue bikini in a photo shared to Instagram on July 4, 2025. (Denise Richards/Instagram )

Denise Richards celebrated the Fourth of July with a bikini moment that drew attention online. The "Wild Things" actress posed on a beach in a red, white and blue bikini while kneeling in the sand with the ocean behind her. Richards had a golden-hour, bronzed glow and full glam makeup.

She captioned the post, "Red, white, and a little bit ooh la la us."

Her followers praised the look, with many leaving heart and fire emojis in her comment section.

Halle Berry (59)

Halle Berry in a black and white string bikini walking away from the camera.

Halle Berry walks through a desert landscape wearing a dark bikini in a photo shared to Instagram on Sept. 27, 2025. (Halle Berry/Instagram)

Halle Berry shared a striking swimsuit moment in 2025 while spending time outdoors. In the photo, the Oscar-winning actress was seen from behind walking through a desert landscape wearing a dark bikini, her hair cut in a short bob as she moved along a sandy path surrounded by rocky terrain.

Berry also shared another swimsuit photo from a trip to Lake Powell earlier this year. She stood along the shoreline wearing a light-colored bikini and a baseball cap as towering canyon walls and calm water framed the scene. She captioned the post, "Then we found this slice of heaven!" inviting followers to swipe through the scenic getaway.

Halle Berry poses on a sandy shoreline at Lake Powell wearing a light-colored bikini, with canyon walls and a waterfall visible in the background in her July 29, 2025, Instagram photo.

Halle Berry stands along the shoreline at Lake Powell wearing a light-colored bikini in a photo shared to Instagram on July 29, 2025. (Halle Berry/Instagram )

Berry has frequently shared photos from outdoor getaways this year, often documenting hikes, desert landscapes and time spent exploring nature.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heather Graham (55)

Heather Graham poses indoors wearing a brown bikini at a rustic retreat in Mexico in a photo shared to Instagram on March 5, 2025.

Heather Graham poses indoors wearing a brown bikini at a rustic retreat in Mexico in a photo shared to Instagram on March 5, 2025. (Heather Graham/Instagram )

Heather Graham, best known for her roles in "Boogie Nights" and "Austin Powers," shared a series of swimsuit photos in 2025 while documenting wellness-focused travel and beach getaways. In one post, the actress posed indoors wearing a brown bikini while standing inside a rustic retreat space, tying the look to a yoga-focused getaway in Mexico. She wrote that she was "grateful" to have taken part in a yoga retreat in Tulum, leaning into the relaxed, mindful atmosphere of the trip.

Heather Graham poses in shallow water wearing a blue bikini, with a red boat and turquoise sea behind her in her July 2, 2025, Instagram photo from Sardinia.

Heather Graham walks out of the water wearing a blue bikini during a trip to Sardinia in a photo shared to Instagram on July 2, 2025. (Heather Graham/Instagram )

Graham later shared photos from a separate vacation in Sardinia, including an image of her walking out of the water in a blue bikini. In the caption, she wrote, "Got to explore beautiful Sardinia with my friend @debrajfisher," adding that Jane Seymour joined part of the adventure.

Graham also praised Seymour’s long career and "joie de vivre," before joking, "How the hell does she look so good? I’m asking for her secrets."

Paulina Porizkova (60)

Paulina Porizkova stands near white curtains in a cabana, wearing a white bikini and smiling as sunlight shines on her by the water in her July 28, 2025, Instagram photo.

Paulina Porizkova poses in a white bikini while relaxing by the water in a photo shared to Instagram on July 28, 2025. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

Paulina Porizkova continued to embrace authenticity in 2025, sharing side-by-side bikini photos that highlighted both posed and unfiltered moments at age 60. In one image, the former supermodel posed during a vacation wearing a light-colored bikini in flattering natural light. In another, she shared a mirror selfie taken at home, wearing a flesh-colored undergarments and minimal makeup, offering a candid contrast to the styled beach shot.

Paulina Porizkova takes a mirror selfie in a neutral-toned bikini, standing in a bathroom with natural light reflecting off tiled walls in her July 28, 2025, Instagram post.

Paulina Porizkova shares a makeup-free mirror selfie wearing undergarments in a photo posted to Instagram on July 28, 2025. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

"This is 60," Porizkova wrote in the caption, explaining that her body reflects "60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not," and "sometimes working out, sometimes not." She added that the value of aging, she’s learned, is found "in the lesson, not passing the exam."

Fans in the comments appreciated the transparency and thanked Porizkova for "keeping it real," calling the post empowering.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA STRIPS DOWN TO UNDERWEAR AT 60 TO SHOW 'IMPERFECTIONS ARE WHAT MAKES US PERFECT'

Claudia Schiffer (55)

Claudia Schiffer kneels beside a pool wearing a white one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses, smiling during her Aug. 25, 2025, Instagram birthday photo with lounge chairs and greenery in the background.

Claudia Schiffer smiles while posing in a white one-piece swimsuit during her birthday celebration in a photo shared to Instagram on Aug. 25, 2025. (Claudia Schiffer/Instagram)

Claudia Schiffer marked her birthday this year with a relaxed swimsuit photo shared on Instagram. The supermodel posed poolside wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, accessorizing the look with layered gold necklaces and sunglasses as she knelt on a cushioned lounger.

The setting featured a sunlit patio overlooking a pool and scenic greenery, adding to the laid-back vacation atmosphere.

Schiffer captioned the post, "55 today — so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!!" as fans filled the comments with well wishes.

Julianne Moore (65)

Julianne Moore shares a makeup-free selfie wearing a black bikini top while spending time outdoors in a photo posted to Instagram on Aug. 12, 2025.

Julianne Moore shares a makeup-free selfie wearing a black bikini top while spending time outdoors in a photo posted to Instagram on Aug. 12, 2025. (Julianne Moore/Instagram)

"Sirens" star Julianne Moore shared a natural, makeup-free moment on Instagram this summer while spending time outdoors. The Oscar-winning actress snapped a close-up selfie wearing a simple black bikini top, her hair pulled back and freckles on full display as greenery filled the background.

Moore kept the caption minimal, simply writing "August," letting the unfiltered photo speak for itself.

Fans praised the actress for embracing a natural look, with several commenters applauding her confidence and authenticity.

Kristin Chenoweth (57)

Kristin Chenoweth relaxes in a pool wearing a black bikini and visor, reaching up to pet her brown dog sitting on the pool’s edge in her Oct. 6, 2025, Instagram photo.

Kristin Chenoweth reaches up to pet her dog while lounging in a pool wearing a black bikini and visor in a photo shared to Instagram on Oct. 6, 2025. (Kristin Chenoweth/Instagram)

Kristin Chenoweth shared a sweet poolside moment while celebrating her dog’s birthday this year. The Tony Award-winning actress lounged in the water wearing a black bikini, a sporty visor and sunglasses as she reached up to pet her pup perched at the pool’s edge.

Chenoweth captioned the post in honor of her dog’s birthday, calling it a special day for her "little girl," as fans flooded the comments wishing Thunder a happy birthday.

Chenoweth has not slowed down in 2025, balancing a full slate of professional projects with personal moments she regularly shares with fans online.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue