'Big Little Lies' star Meryl Streep slams the term 'toxic masculinity' arguing that women can be toxic too

Meryl Streep spoke out against the term “toxic masculinity” by making the argument that women can be “pretty f---ing toxic.”

The star appeared in a panel alongside her “Big Little Lies” co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman ahead of the HBO series’ Season 2 premiere. The group was talking about the breakout hit series when Kidman recalled a story in which a male fan came up and told her how much she enjoyed the female-led series.

MERYL STREEP'S POLITICALLY CHARGED COMMENTS, FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES TO A COLBERT-HOSTED FUNDRAISER

According to InStyle, Streep interjected saying that she’s glad the man found something in the show that appealed to him. She then noted that she feels the term “toxic masculinity” is detrimental to just one gender when being “toxic” is something everyone can do.

"Sometimes, I think we're hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. I do. And I don't find [that] putting those two words together … because women can be pretty f---ing toxic," Streep said. "It's toxic people. We have our good angles and we have our bad ones. I think the labels are less helpful than what we're trying to get to, which is a communication, direct, between human beings. We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work."

REESE WITHERSPOON REVEALS MERYL STREEP IS A NOVICE AT THIS ACTIVITY: 'BUT SHE WAS DARN CUTE DOING IT'

Streep joins “Big Little Lies” in Season 2, which Witherspoon previously told Fox News was a big get for the show that captivated fans with its breakout first season.

“I loved this show," Streep, 69, said. "I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don't know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wanted to do it, to be in that world," she continued. "The world that was created was amazing."

