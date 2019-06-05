Keith Urban attends CMT Music Awards without wife Nicole Kidman: 'Baby girl, I miss you'

Keith Urban won big at the 2019 CMT Music Awards Wednesday evening, but the country music star was notably missing a special someone by his side: wife Nicole Kidman.

After winning the Collaborative Video of the Year award with Julia Michaels for their song "Coming Home," Urban gave the 51-year-old actress a sweet shout-out.

“My wife, Nicole Mary, who’s at home tonight,” Urban, 51, said on-stage while accepting the accolade (via Us Weekly). “She’s working in New York, actually.

"I wish you were here, baby girl, I miss you," he adoringly added.

Just last week, the couple walked the blue carpet in the Big Apple for the Season 2 premiere of Kidman's HBO series "Big Little Lies."

Speaking to Fox News at the event, Kidman couldn't help but gush about her husband, calling him “the most extraordinary partner in life.”

“I will always say that about him. I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

