Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore sizzle in body-hugging gowns: PHOTOS

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson walked the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in a strapless gold dress with a train.

The former "Baywatch" actress attended the award show as a nominee for her lead role in "The Last Showgirl," which follows a Las Vegas showgirl in her final days on the job, when the club she works at announces it will be closing after 30 years.

"It's the first time I ever read a good script, first of all. I never had a script given to me that was coherent," Anderson said of the role during a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival. "So I was like, I'm really wanting to do this. I've never felt that strongly about something… I have nothing to lose. I'm just going to do it."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wore a strapless black vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown with colorful floral designs on it and a long train, while walking the red carpet at the Gotham Awards.

The actress accessorized the look with a diamond ring and dangly diamond earrings. She wore her signature blonde hair parted down the middle and sported a darker makeup look, including a dark red lip and a dark smokey eye.

Kidman was nominated at the award show for her lead role in the new film, "Babygirl," in which she plays the CEO of a high-powered company who begins an affair with a much younger intern.

"I’ve always been on a quest as an actor, I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being?" she told People in October. "And this was an area I’d never been."

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wore a deep purple Dior floor-length gown featuring one off-the-shoulder sleeve detail, a tight corseted top and a long flowing skirt, while walking the carpet at the Gotham Awards.

The actress, who walked the red carpet as a nominee in the lead actress category for her work in "The Substance," paired the look with a diamond necklace, and a large ring with a purple gem, matching her dress.

She kept her long black hair down and parted in the middle, with a slight curl at the bottom, and wore a natural makeup look. Her stylist, Brad Goreski, posted a video of the star in the dress on his Instagram, and fans were quick to share their love for the look.

"Stunning gown! Color is perfection for Demi!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "It’s hard to impress me but WOW how stunning." A third fan predicted Moore will win many awards for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in her latest movie, writing "Academy Award nominee (and future winner)."

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie wore a sleeveless black dress for the red carpet at the Gotham Awards, pairing the look with black heels and gold accessories, including an arm cuff and earrings.

The actress was there as the recipient of the Gotham Award's performer tribute for her portrayal of the renowned opera singer, Maria Callas, in her latest movie, "Maria."

When accepting the award on stage, Jolie paid tribute to both Callas and her own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007, and who she credits for introducing her to the arts. "She took me to theater. She told me about meeting Tennessee Williams, and she introduced me to the Lee Strasberg Institute," Jolie said.

"So in Maria's memory, thinking of my mom ... for all those who teach and inspire art in others, all the young artists growing up and everyone in this room who celebrates creativity and expression, I am really, really honored to be here with all of you and to be a part of this community," Jolie said in her speech.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" in a backless Temperley dress with sequins on the front in the shape of a butterfly.

The actress paired the look with gold high-heeled shoes and gold jewelry, including a bracelet, a pendant necklace and big dangly earrings. She wore her hair in a middle part and had a semi-natural makeup look, with a nude lip, subtle pink blush and a silver smokey eye.

"How do you do it, to forever stay the most elegant, beautiful woman on the planet?" one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post from the evening. Another added, "Absolutely stunning as always Liz," and a third chiming in with "Such a lovely vision!"

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett dressed to impress when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" wearing a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, paired with an oversized tweed pantsuit.

The actress accessorized with a ring featuring a large red stone and two gold necklaces.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence kept it simple when she walked the red carpet at the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, in a chic black Dior dress with a plunging neckline and a three-quarter sleeve.

The minimalist dress also featured a black belt, which sat above Lawrence's baby bump. She paired the look with black high heels and statement earrings, choosing to wear her hair down, with her bangs falling just above her eyelids.

She kept her makeup look soft, with black eyeliner and a nude lip.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams walked the red carpet at a screening for her new film, "Nightb----," wearing a black suit jacket with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching black floor-length pencil skirt.

The "Enchanted" actress accessorized the look with multiple chunky rings, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a loose undo, with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

Zendaya

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in a white backless Louis Vuitton dress with a halter neckline, which she accessorized with just a few rings.

The "Dune Part 2" actress wore her hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup looking natural. She walked the carpet at the award show as an honoree, receiving the spotlight tribute, which is awarded each year to recognize "phenomenal efforts by individuals in film and television who captivated global audiences." She was honored for her role as Tashi Donaldson in "Challengers."

During her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked her mother, film director Luca Guadagnino and everyone on her team, saying "without all of them, none of this is possible."

"I mean, yes, I get to be up here, and I get to do it, but my character is only an amalgamation of the beautiful ideas of the amazing, creative people around me," she said.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning wore a sage green sleeveless Dior gown while walking the red carpet at the Gotham Awards.

The "A Complete Unknown" star paired the look with multiple diamond bracelets and rings, as well as a dainty diamond choker, and wore her hair in a sleek updo, keeping her makeup to a minimum with a nude lip and thick winged eyeliner.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudia Arabia, wearing a sequined gold dress which featured a black velvet sash adorned with bows, and a thigh-high slit.

The actress paired the dress with sheer black tights, strappy black high heels, multiple diamond rings and a matching diamond ear cuff on one ear. She wore her hair in a messy bun with a few pieces left out to frame her face, and kept her makeup look natural with a coral lip.

"There (are) rumblings," Blunt told the crowd at the festival about a potential sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada," per The Hollywood Reporter. "There is stuff churning around. But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted."

Blunt turned heads once again, when she arrived to the Women in Cinema red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival, wearing a black Gucci gown with a scop neckline and a matching floor-length sheer cape.

The "A Quiet Place" actress accessorized the look with diamond jewels, including rings, dangly earrings and a large statement necklace. She kept her down in loose waves and had a soft makeup look with pink blush and a nude lip.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez put her spin on the naked dress when she walked the red carpet at the IndieWire Honors, wearing a long-sleeved figure-hugging sheer turtleneck gown with shimmering sequins.

The "On the Floor" singer let the dress do the talking, keeping her accessories to a minimum, opting only for a ring and a pair of earrings.

She was honored with the Maverick award at the event. When accepting the award, she defined a maverick as someone who is "an individualist, a nonconformist, a free spirit, an original, a trendsetter" and many other positive adjectives.

"What a beautiful thing to be recognized for, for charting your own course," Lopez said during her acceptance speech. "I’m appreciative of being seen in that way and recognized for who I am and kind of who I’ve had to be because I think every artist and everyone in this room has had to figure out how to do it their own way, blaze their own trail. So I’m honored to be included among you."

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in a strapless pink Saint Laurent gown with intricate designs and cutouts on either side of her torso.

The "Blink Twice" director paired the look with a matching pink scarf which cascaded all the way to the floor behind her, as well as a ring and a pair of dangly earrings.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley showed off her edgier side when she walked the red carpet at the season one premiere of "Black Doves" in London, wearing a long button-down leather Chanel coat over a sheer lace skirt.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actress wore her brown hair in a short bob and sported a bold makeup look with heavy eyeliner and a nude lip. She accessorized the look with a pair of short black heels, a few rings and a pair of earrings.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attended the red carpet at the Gotham Awards wearing a sleeveless white backless Gucci dress with a halter neckline featuring a metallic gold neckpiece.

The actress accessorized the look with platform gold high heels and dainty jewelry, including gold rings and bracelets.

Chastain posted videos from the event on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. "I’m holding space for this dress, hair, look," one fan wrote, while another added "Jessica is the most beautiful woman of all time!!" and a third chimed in with "obsessed!!! you looked so beautiful."