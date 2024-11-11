Amy Adams refused 'very dirty' SNL song that would be ‘scarring’ for young fans

Amy Adams demonstrated one of the first rules of comedy: Know your audience.

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Seth Meyers, along with fellow "SNL" alums Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, took time during "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast" to break down a song from a 2008 episode hosted by Adams.

While discussing the song, Samberg revealed that they originally had another idea for that week’s digital short, but Adams declined to participate.

"I’m not gonna go into great detail about it, but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams, and it was very dirty," he explained.

AMY ADAMS SAYS SHE 'STARTED PLAYING NUNS AND VIRGINS' TO DETER UNWANTED ADVANCES FROM MEN

"I know that’s kind of s----y to not say what the premise was, but it was basically like we were both really old, and we were having a picnic, [an] old people couple, and one of us gets stung by a scorpion. And then I’m dying or something, and the one lament on my deathbed is that we didn’t explore things more sexually in our life, and it’s this huge anthem about that."

He continued, "We played the beginning of it for her and read a bunch of the lyrics, and she thought it was very funny, and she was so nice as always. We love Amy. She’s a genius, and she was like, ‘That’s really funny. I can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed with ‘Enchanted’ right now. They will find this, and it will be scarring for them, and I just can’t mix that right now.'"

Instead, the team came up with the sketch "Hero Song," featuring Samberg as a wannabe vigilante hero like Batman in "The Dark Knight." As the sketch plays out, he stops Adams’ character from being mugged, but is then pummeled by the mugger.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When we went out to shoot ‘Hero Song,’ within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up, and the look on the little girl’s face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, ‘Oh, she was so right,’" Samberg said.

"She was like, ‘That’s really funny. I can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed with ‘Enchanted’ right now.'" — Andy Samberg

"And it was very instructive for me. It’s not something I even ever thought about in our line of work. You know what I mean? Of like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously. And I remember being really impressed by that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Representatives for Adams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the proposed sketch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams went on to host the show again in 2014.