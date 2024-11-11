Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Amy Adams refused 'very dirty' SNL song that would be ‘scarring’ for young fans

The ‘Enchanted’ star hosted the show in March 2008

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Amy Adams demonstrated one of the first rules of comedy: Know your audience.

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Seth Meyers, along with fellow "SNL" alums Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, took time during "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast" to break down a song from a 2008 episode hosted by Adams.

While discussing the song, Samberg revealed that they originally had another idea for that week’s digital short, but Adams declined to participate.

"I’m not gonna go into great detail about it, but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams, and it was very dirty," he explained.

AMY ADAMS SAYS SHE 'STARTED PLAYING NUNS AND VIRGINS' TO DETER UNWANTED ADVANCES FROM MEN

Amy Adams posing in a pink gown

Amy Adams turned down a "very dirty" musical sketch with Andy Samberg when she hosted "SNL" in 2008. (Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

"I know that’s kind of s----y to not say what the premise was, but it was basically like we were both really old, and we were having a picnic, [an] old people couple, and one of us gets stung by a scorpion. And then I’m dying or something, and the one lament on my deathbed is that we didn’t explore things more sexually in our life, and it’s this huge anthem about that."

He continued, "We played the beginning of it for her and read a bunch of the lyrics, and she thought it was very funny, and she was so nice as always. We love Amy. She’s a genius, and she was like, ‘That’s really funny. I can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed with ‘Enchanted’ right now. They will find this, and it will be scarring for them, and I just can’t mix that right now.'"

Instead, the team came up with the sketch "Hero Song," featuring Samberg as a wannabe vigilante hero like Batman in "The Dark Knight." As the sketch plays out, he stops Adams’ character from being mugged, but is then pummeled by the mugger.

side by side photos of Amy Adams and Andy Samberg

Samberg said that although Adams thought the sketch was "really funny," she had to turn it down out of respect for young fans of "Enchanted, which came out just a few months before she hosted "SNL." (Jesse Grant/Karwai Tang)

"When we went out to shoot ‘Hero Song,’ within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up, and the look on the little girl’s face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, ‘Oh, she was so right,’" Samberg said.

"And it was very instructive for me. It’s not something I even ever thought about in our line of work. You know what I mean? Of like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously. And I remember being really impressed by that."

Close up of Amy Adams

Samberg said "I remember being really impressed" by Adams' decision to skip the sketch out of a sense of "responsibility" to young "Enchanted" fans. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Representatives for Adams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the proposed sketch.

Kristen Wiig and Amy Adams on the "SNL" monologue stage

Adams, seen here with Kristen Wiig, hosted the show again in 2014. (Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Adams went on to host the show again in 2014. 

