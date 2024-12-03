Pamela Anderson thinks wearing makeup doesn't 'really make sense'

Stripped of its shimmer and sparkle, Pamela Anderson's personal canvas still emanates radiance and light.

The Hollywood bombshell, 57, known for her glitzy makeup and form-fitting attire, has, in recent years, totally embraced a bare-faced look on the red carpet, even admitting that makeup doesn't fit with her lifestyle anymore.

"It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense," Anderson told People magazine at the Gotham Awards in New York City Monday night, which she attended as a nominee for her role in "The Last Showgirl," a film that required the actress to be dolled up.

"Being brave and living your dreams," is what the "Baywatch" actress equates to beauty. "It's never too late."

In August 2023, Anderson told Elle that her appearance change was actually in part due to a heartbreaking loss. Following the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019, who lost her battle with breast cancer, Anderson says her look softened.

"She was the best," she said of Vogel. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," she admitted, while also acknowledging the look she was so famous for had really been curated by other people.

Anderson defined the change as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing." she said. "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey."

"The ‘90s was the ’90s , and now it's 2023. I don't know, I like to do things that are different," she told "Entertainment Tonight" months later, of her transition away from bold makeup in favor of a more natural look. "This is a new chapter of my life, and I don't know. Natural beauty still takes us two hours in front of a mirror," she joked.

Shortly after, Anderson made an appearance at the Victoria Beckham show and doubled down on her rationale. "Chasing youth is just futile," she asserted. "You're never gonna get there. So why not embrace what's going on? And since I've really walked out the door as me, I feel like a relief. Just a weight off my shoulders. And I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

