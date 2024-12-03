Expand / Collapse search
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson thinks wearing makeup doesn't 'really make sense'

Anderson, 57, often wears no makeup on the red carpet

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Pamela Anderson's love life: A look back at her unique and storied romantic history Video

Pamela Anderson's love life: A look back at her unique and storied romantic history

From Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, to her latest husband, film mogul Jon Peters, here's a look back at some of the 'Baywatch' bombshell's past romantic entanglements.

Stripped of its shimmer and sparkle, Pamela Anderson's personal canvas still emanates radiance and light. 

The Hollywood bombshell, 57, known for her glitzy makeup and form-fitting attire, has, in recent years, totally embraced a bare-faced look on the red carpet, even admitting that makeup doesn't fit with her lifestyle anymore.

"It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense," Anderson told People magazine at the Gotham Awards in New York City Monday night, which she attended as a nominee for her role in "The Last Showgirl," a film that required the actress to be dolled up.

MODEL AND ACTRESS PAMELA ANDERSON: THE ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR IN THE LIMELIGHT THROUGH THE YEARS

Pamela Anderson looks up and to her right while she smiles wearing no makeup at an event

Pamela Anderson went bare-faced Monday night at the Gotham Awards in New York City. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"Being brave and living your dreams," is what the "Baywatch" actress equates to beauty. "It's never too late."

Pamela Anderson in a white blouse wearing no makeup looks directly at the camera on the carpet

Pamela Anderson, without makeup, attends a screening for her film "The Last Showgirl," in November 2024. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent)

In August 2023, Anderson told Elle that her appearance change was actually in part due to a heartbreaking loss. Following the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019, who lost her battle with breast cancer, Anderson says her look softened. 

"She was the best," she said of Vogel. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," she admitted, while also acknowledging the look she was so famous for had really been curated by other people. 

Pamela Anderson in a black gown looks serious on the carpet wearing no makeup

Pamela Anderson's makeup artist passed away in 2019 from breast cancer. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Anderson defined the change as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing." she said. "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey." 

Pamela Anderson side profile shot in a white one shoulder blouse

Pamela Anderson says she's embracing this minimalistic look of hers. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF)

"The ‘90s was the ’90s, and now it's 2023. I don't know, I like to do things that are different," she told "Entertainment Tonight" months later, of her transition away from bold makeup in favor of a more natural look. "This is a new chapter of my life, and I don't know. Natural beauty still takes us two hours in front of a mirror," she joked.

Shortly after, Anderson made an appearance at the Victoria Beckham show and doubled down on her rationale. "Chasing youth is just futile," she asserted. "You're never gonna get there. So why not embrace what's going on? And since I've really walked out the door as me, I feel like a relief. Just a weight off my shoulders. And I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

