Jessica Chastain sparks outrage on social media after complaining about a $15 credit from JetBlue Airlines

Jessica Chastain is catching heat for a public exchange with JetBlue Airlines over a $15 credit.

Earlier this week, the "Help" actress took to X in a series of posts, which have since been deleted, to address her disappointment in how the airlines handled a situation after her in-flight entertainment failed to work.

In screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail, Chastain wrote, "Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," the actress posted on Wednesday. "Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."

JESSICA CHASTAIN SAYS SHE GOT SICK IN HER MOUTH BEFORE KISSING COSTAR

The airline responded, reminding Chastain that all the flight-goers received the same $15 credit.

"I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband," she replied. "There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer."

Representatives for Chastain and JetBlue did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Followers were quick to share their thoughts on the exchange.

"Oh get over it Jessie! You’re not getting a ‘flight credit’ because the TV didn’t work," one user responded. "Bet you had champagne, a bed, and better food choices than the guy in row 28!"

"its just $1500 girl……" another wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chastain is not the only celebrity who has been deemed "out of touch" this year.

Alyssa Milano stirred controversy by requesting money for her 12-year-old son’s baseball trip earlier this year.

Milano wrote on X, "My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated." She also shared more information on how to access the GoFundMe page.

Social media users were confused as to why Milano was asking her followers for money when she is a multimillionaire.

One person wondered, "Why isn't Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself," while another questioned why the actress is "asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries."

Milano responded to those who were outraged by her money request in an Instagram post.

"Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," she began to explain. "As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday."

GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow faced criticism after she listed her "little guesthouse" on Airbnb .

Although Paltrow may have had good intentions, critics took issue with the fact that she called her Montecito property "little" since it’s priced at nearly $5 million.

"Who could ever afford to stay there? Gwen, this is instagram where normal civilians who can barely make rent each month, let alone eat...socialize. I mean you're target market is probably celebrities and rich people like yourself. Most of us could only dream to visit a fraction of a house of what you live in," a comment read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another suggested, "How about Air bnb and celebrities partner to buy a building in LA and turn it into a homeless shelter which will really impact the loneliness in the world of LA."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.