Nicole Kidman explains infamous Tom Cruise 'divorce celebration' photo

Nicole Kidman is setting the record straight regarding a photo many have spent years believing is the actress celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

In the shot, Kidman is walking down the street, seemingly holding out her arms in relief. The moment occurred around the time she finalized her divorce from Cruise. However, Kidman said the photo isn't what it seems.

"That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn’t real life," Kidman insisted in an interview with British GQ. "I know that image!"

"I’ve also seen the one where I’m clapping like that," the actress added, referring to another viral moment where Kidman was caught clapping with only her palms while holding her fingers back.

"’Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on, and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry," Kidman explained. "Ha! There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?"

For years, the story behind the infamous photo was that Kidman was celebrating the conclusion of her marriage to Cruise.

"That’s not true," Kidman clarified.

Cruise and Kidman married in 1990 after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." The couple adopted two children: Isabella and Connor.

The "Mission: Impossible" star filed for divorce from Kidman in 2001, citing "irreconcilable differences."

During their relationship, Cruise and Kidman's careers were both on the rise. Kidman starred in films including "Billy Bathgate" (1991), "Batman Forever" (1995) and "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996), among many others.

In 2002, Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge!" in which she starred as Satine.

Kidman went on to marry country music star Keith Urban in 2006. Urban and Kidman share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.