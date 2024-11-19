Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman explains infamous Tom Cruise 'divorce celebration' photo

Tom Cruise filed for divorce from 'Babygirl' star Nicole Kidman in 2001

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar he'll be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Nicole Kidman is setting the record straight regarding a photo many have spent years believing is the actress celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

In the shot, Kidman is walking down the street, seemingly holding out her arms in relief. The moment occurred around the time she finalized her divorce from Cruise. However, Kidman said the photo isn't what it seems.

"That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn’t real life," Kidman insisted in an interview with British GQ. "I know that image!"

NICOLE KIDMAN BATTLED WITH BODY IMAGE AS A TEEN: ‘I WOULD GET TEASED’

Nicole Kidman wraps her arms around Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise married in 1990. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"I’ve also seen the one where I’m clapping like that," the actress added, referring to another viral moment where Kidman was caught clapping with only her palms while holding her fingers back.

"’Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on, and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry," Kidman explained. "Ha! There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nicole Kidman in a movie still

Nicole Kidman explained the infamous photo where people thought she was celebrating her divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise. (DR/X17online)

For years, the story behind the infamous photo was that Kidman was celebrating the conclusion of her marriage to Cruise.

"That’s not true," Kidman clarified.

Cruise and Kidman married in 1990 after meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder." The couple adopted two children: Isabella and Connor.

The "Mission: Impossible" star filed for divorce from Kidman in 2001, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman smile in a photo

Tom Cruise filed for divorce in 2001. (Terry McGinnis/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During their relationship, Cruise and Kidman's careers were both on the rise. Kidman starred in films including "Billy Bathgate" (1991), "Batman Forever" (1995) and "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996), among many others. 

In 2002, Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge!" in which she starred as Satine.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the US Open

Nicole Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006. (Mike Stobe)

Kidman went on to marry country music star Keith Urban in 2006. Urban and Kidman share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

Trending