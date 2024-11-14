Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's heated winery battle will head to court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will likely head to trial over their heated, yearslong winery battle.

A judge ruled Pitt's claims that he brought against Jolie in 2022 can go to trial in an order issued Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed. Pitt accused his ex-wife of breaching the former couple's contract when she sold her shares of their winery to the Stoli Group "secretly."

The judge ruled Pitt and Jolie had an implied contract and a verbal agreement. A written agreement existed regarding shares in the holding company, according to the order, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

To resolve this matter outside of court, Pitt asked Jolie to reverse the sale of her stake in Miraval to Yuri Shefler. A representative for Jolie did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

A source close to Jolie also claimed Pitt was given the opportunity to buy her stake in Miraval , but the actor "refused" to finalize the sale unless the actress agreed to stay silent about alleged domestic abuse.

"No matter how many times Mr. Pitt amends his complaint, he cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children — even choking one of the children and striking another," the source told Fox News Digital.

"Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he personally has never publicly denied that it happened. Mr. Pitt saying that he is suing his ex-wife to protect his family is hard to understand because he is well aware the children have not felt able to return to the house in France for almost seven years now due to the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce."

However, a source previously told Fox News Digital the winery battle is a "straightforward business dispute."

"This is a straightforward business dispute, but, unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the source said.

