Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's LA home broken into, ransacked: police

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were victims of a home burglary on Valentine's Day.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that their team responded to a burglary report on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in Kidman and Urban's neighborhood.

"Unknown suspects smashed the glass door to the residence and then fled the location," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated.

Officers said no one was home at the time of the burglary and items taken from the home are under investigation.

The home broken into belongs to Kidman and Urban, the Los Angeles Times confirmed.

Reps for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

With the break-in, the couple joins a long list of celebrities who have experienced break-ins in the Los Angeles area over the years.

Hollywood actress Rachel Bilson was among the celebrities whose homes were burglarized by a group of teenagers between 2008 and 2009.

The Bling Ring members, later identified as Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames, Alexis Neiers and Diana Tamayo, broke into Bilson's home five times when she was out of town, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including her mother's engagement ring.

During an interview with Fox News Digital in October, the 43-year-old actress recalled how she felt about the thefts then and shared how her perspective has changed over the years.

"I remember at the time, it was pretty jarring, you know, and a lot of stuff was taken," Bilson said. "And being in my youth, it was probably harder to swallow."

"But I will say my mom always taught me to not have such an attachment to material possessions or really anything for that matter," she added.

Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn admitted last June that her home in Los Angeles was "robbed once" while she was out to dinner for a few hours with Kurt Russell, her partner of over 40 years.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert.… It's so safe," Hawn reminisced about her dream location to plant new roots while appearing on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "

"It's just 'cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she and Russell were "gone two hours and 20 minutes" before returning home to a seemingly normal situation.

"We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it," Hawn said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

Hawn added, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

She said that a few months later, she was home alone when she heard a "big thump" from upstairs, and while she didn't know what it was at the time, "The next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Hawn said that following the incidents, she's "never without a guard."

