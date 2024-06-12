Goldie Hawn says 'LA is terrible' after becoming victim to multiple home break-ins in 4-month span

Hollywood's bright lights are fading fast for Goldie Hawn, and she's ready to get the heck out of dodge.

Hawn, 78, admitted her home in Los Angeles was "robbed once" recently while she was out to dinner for a few hours with Kurt Russell, her partner of over 40 years.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert. … It's so safe," Hawn reminisced about her dream location to plant new roots while appearing on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."

"It's just 'cause LA is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

GOLDIE HAWN ADMITS SHE AND KURT RUSSELL ‘DON’T AGREE ON EVERYTHING,' INCLUDING POLITICS

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she and Kurt were "gone two hours and 20 minutes" before returning home to a seemingly normal situation.

"We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it," Hawn said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

KATE HUDSON SAYS GOLDIE HAWN, KURT RUSSELL ‘STUCK IT OUT’ OVER 40 YEARS ALTHOUGH ‘OUR FAMILY IS JUST NUTS’

Hawn added, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Despite the traumatic event, the "First Wives Club" star attempted to put the incident in the past and was convinced the robbery was just a one-off.

"So, I'm thinking, 'Oh my god, so the chances are, I guess that's it,'" she said. "It's gotta be. The odds are that's not gonna happen again."

"They completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean." — Goldie Hawn

Four months later, Hawn was alone at home with just her dog when she heard a startling noise in another room.

"I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there — and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

"That's terrifying," Ripa said before Hawn responded, "I couldn't believe it. What is happening here?"

Ripa asked if she had any further protection in place following the break-ins.

"I've had a guard, especially when I'm alone now," Hawn said. "I'm never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard."

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house." — Goldie Hawn

End-of-year crime statistics released by the Los Angeles Police Department in January showed a 3.5% increase in property crimes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My No. 1 job is to keep Angelenos safe," Mayor Karen Bass said. "During my first year, we have taken urgent action to address the LAPD hiring and retention crisis as well as invested in proven community-led approaches to address crime. There is still much more work to do and many Angelenos who do not feel safe. Together, we will continue implementing our comprehensive approach to public safety."

Representatives for Hawn and Russell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Russell and Hawn first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." She was 21, and he was 16 at the time, and Hawn previously recalled Russell being "adorable" but "much too young" for her to date.

They eventually started dating in 1983 and celebrated 41 years together this past Valentine's Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP