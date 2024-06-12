Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Goldie Hawn says 'LA is terrible' after becoming victim to multiple home break-ins in 4-month span

Los Angeles crime statistics have shown an increase in property crimes, according to LAPD

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Hollywood's bright lights are fading fast for Goldie Hawn, and she's ready to get the heck out of dodge.

Hawn, 78, admitted her home in Los Angeles was "robbed once" recently while she was out to dinner for a few hours with Kurt Russell, her partner of over 40 years.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert. … It's so safe," Hawn reminisced about her dream location to plant new roots while appearing on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"It's just 'cause LA is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

Goldie Hawn looks off-camera with bouncy blonde hair on a red carpet in New York City

Goldie Hawn now has a security guard after her LA home was broken into twice in the last four months. (Michael Stewart)

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she and Kurt were "gone two hours and 20 minutes" before returning home to a seemingly normal situation. 

"We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it," Hawn said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

Hawn added, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Despite the traumatic event, the "First Wives Club" star attempted to put the incident in the past and was convinced the robbery was just a one-off.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn posing together

Kurt and Goldie returned from a two-hour dinner to find their home burglarized. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

goldie hawn kate hudson kurt russell

Oliver and Kate are the children of Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband, Bill Hudson. Goldie and Kurt Russell have dated for more than 40 years. (Vince Bucci)

"So, I'm thinking, 'Oh my god, so the chances are, I guess that's it,'" she said. "It's gotta be. The odds are that's not gonna happen again."

Four months later, Hawn was alone at home with just her dog when she heard a startling noise in another room. 

"I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there — and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she said. 

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Goldie Hawn shimmers in black silk dress.

Hawn didn't think lightning would strike twice, and an intruder broke into her home four months after the first robbery. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"That's terrifying," Ripa said before Hawn responded, "I couldn't believe it. What is happening here?"

Ripa asked if she had any further protection in place following the break-ins. 

"I've had a guard, especially when I'm alone now," Hawn said. "I'm never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard."

End-of-year crime statistics released by the Los Angeles Police Department in January showed a 3.5% increase in property crimes. 

"My No. 1 job is to keep Angelenos safe," Mayor Karen Bass said. "During my first year, we have taken urgent action to address the LAPD hiring and retention crisis as well as invested in proven community-led approaches to address crime. There is still much more work to do and many Angelenos who do not feel safe. Together, we will continue implementing our comprehensive approach to public safety." 

Representatives for Hawn and Russell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Russell and Hawn first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." She was 21, and he was 16 at the time, and Hawn previously recalled Russell being "adorable" but "much too young" for her to date.

Golide Hawn hugs Kurt Russell on set of Overboard

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell film "Overboard" in 1987. (Aaron Rapoport)

They eventually started dating in 1983 and celebrated 41 years together this past Valentine's Day.

Hawn has two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell has a son, Boston, from his marriage to Season Hubley. The couple has one biological son together, Wyatt.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

