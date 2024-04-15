Goldie Hawn shares Kurt Russell ‘seduction’ that made her think 'he was the one’

Goldie Hawn revealed what first attracted her to longtime partner Kurt Russell in a new interview.

While Hawn was initially "very attracted to him" because of Russell's good looks, something else about the "The Hateful Eight" actor "caught" her eye. The pair first met in 1966 on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but they did not begin dating until they reconnected during an audition for "Swing Shift" in 1983.

"We sat together, and it was really great," Hawn recalled during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. "And then we left ... and he turned around – and it was so romantic. He turned around and said across the room, 'It's okay if I don't get this part, but I sure would like to see you again.'"

"That was really interesting, but what really caught me was that he came over to my place at the beach," she added. "I had my two little children there, I had Oliver and Katie. Katie was about 4, just going on? And Oliver was 6. He went over to the bedroom where they were sleeping, and he looked for a long time at Katie sleeping. And then he went over and looked at Oliver, long time."

Hawn noted that Russell spent time observing her kids and she thought to herself, "You're amazing."

"He is a family man, he in-depth looked at them, stared at them, felt them," the actress explained. "Then we went in the other room and we talked, and then we went to work. And when my children visited me on the set – I can't explain it, but he was the one for me."

"It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one," Hawn said. "The seduction was really his personality and his focus on the children."

Hawn and Russell have shared 41 years together, but the couple vowed never to get married.

"We have done just perfectly without marrying," Hawn previously said in an interview with Now to Love. "I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we're fine. We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there and we didn't have to get married to do that."

"I like waking up every day and seeing that he is there and knowing that I have a choice. There is really no reason to marry."

Hawn and Russell have one son together, actor Wyatt Russell. Hawn also has two kids – Kate and Oliver Hudson – with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Russell shares son Boston Russell with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

Wyatt was born in 1986. He has followed in his parents' footsteps, starring in "22 Jump Street," "Table 19" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Russell and Hawn are grandparents to eight grandchildren among their four kids.

The "First Wives Club" actress previously shared the advice she has given her grandchildren as they grow up.

"You've got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic," she told Variety. "And I'm passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don't get taken away with everything."

"The rest of it is up to them," Hawn continued. "Being there for them and knowing that they're going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."

