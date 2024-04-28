Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters make first red carpet appearance with parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters made their first appearance on the red carpet with their parents Saturday night.

Kidman was being honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala where she was joined by Urban, their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and Kidman’s niece, Sybella Hawley.

The "Big Little Lies" star wore a gold sequin gown, with her blond hair down in a classic Hollywood glam look.

Sunday Rose, 15, wore a strapless white and floral pattern gown, while her younger sister Faith, 13, wore a coral strapless gown.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S TENNESSEE HOME ALLOWS HER TO BE 'JUST A CITIZEN': 'MY KIDS LOVE THAT'

Kidman spoke with People about having her daughters with her to support her, and she at first jokingly said, "You’ll have to ask them."

She continued, "I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers," adding, "They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving."

The Oscar-winner also noted that her girls were looking forward to the after-party activities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We're going to do a post wrap-up at the house late, late tonight," she explained. "There's a party afterwards, and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?' That's what they're excited about."

During her acceptance speech, Kidman thanked Urban and their daughters, referring to them as the "loves of my life."

"And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith," she said, per People.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kidman also shared with the outlet ahead of the event that she was thrilled to have her family from Australia, including her sister Antonia, her husband Craig Marran, and their daughter Sybella, with her to celebrate.

"It's beautiful to have a family to be able to go and want to share this with you, because you don't get to do that. A lot of the times, if you get invited to the Academy Awards, you get one ticket extra. So the idea of being able to have your family come to something like this is really exciting," she told People.

She noted a few absences, including her nephew, Hamish, and her mother Janelle, who were "watching on a live stream," as well as her father, Anthony, who died in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My Papa is not here, but he is here. And it's beautiful," Kidman said.

Some of the 56-year-old’s famous friends came out to support her as well, including long-time friend Naomi Watts, "Big Little Lies" co-stars Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and Morgan Freeman, who she worked with on the TV series "Lioness."