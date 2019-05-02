Nicole Kidman says Hugh Jackman helped her with Tom Cruise divorce, shares marriage advice from her priest

"Big Little Lies" actress Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her divorce from Tom Cruise and revealed her secret to a happy marriage with singer Keith Urban.

The star split from the “Mission Impossible” actor in 2001 after 10 years of marriage. They share two children together. Kidman previously revealed that their daughter, Isabella, 26, lives in London and their son, Connor, 24, lives in Miami.

The star recently discussed her divorce and credited fellow actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with helping her get through the hard time.

"When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing,” the 51-year-old said in an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly (via UsWeekly). “They were some of my best friends through that period.”

The star has since moved on with Urban. The couple married in 2006 and raise their children Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, in Nashville, Tenn., with an emphasis on faith. Speaking to InStyle, Kidman shared the advice that the family’s priest gave her and Urban.

“The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

The star previously got candid about the way she’s raising their children to have an emphasis on religion.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman revealed in a recent interview.

“That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had a massive impact,” the Oscar winner said.

