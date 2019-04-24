Nicole Kidman, 51, shows some skin during steamy Vanity Fair photo shoot

Nicole Kidman bared more than just her soul in her May cover story with Vanity Fair.

The 51-year-old "Big Little Lies" star gave fans an inside look at her steamy photos featured in the magazine on Instagram Tuesday. Kidman posed in an array of outfits — including black lingerie and fishnet stockings, an oversized raincoat and unbuttoned tops — for the Nashville-based shoot.

"What a privilege to be on the @VanityFair cover for the tenth time!" Kidman captioned the Instagram gallery, thanking Vanity Fair editor Krista Smith and the Collier Schorr gallery.

In return, Smith reshared the front of the magazine and said it "felt like destiny" working with the icon on what she said would be her last-ever Vanity Fair cover and Kidman's tenth.

The photos garnered nearly 200,000 likes and 1,600 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Celebrities gushed over Kidman's inspired looks.

Her "Big Little Lies" co-star Laura Dern called the actress "blisteringly beautiful."

Actress Naomi Watts called the shoot "major!!!"

"STUNNING," replied actress Isla Fisher.

In some of the images, Kidman rocked a platinum blonde pixie cut, while in others her long hair was wet and slicked back. She also held a vintage camera in two of the photos, which were shot in black and white.

“I’ve done weird films and I’ve done things that are so obtuse, which I’m still committed to because I like performance art and not conforming to what everyone expects of you." — Nicole Kidman

The Australian and American actress, who is married to country singer Keith Urban, reflected on her decades-long career in Hollywood — and spilled some family secrets and personal hardships along the way.

“I’ve done weird films and I’ve done things that are so obtuse, which I’m still committed to because I like performance art and not conforming to what everyone expects of you. I don’t think in normal terms," Kidman told Vanity Fair, joking that Urban always reminds her she's far from "mainstream."

The mother of four also revealed that she's often jabbed for her faith and going to church as a family.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” she admitted. “That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning — I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”