Victoria Beckham arrives at 50th birthday celebration on crutches, carried out by husband David Beckham

A broken foot didn’t slow Victoria Beckham down for her 50th birthday.

The fashion designer, who suffered her injury back in February while working out according to her husband, David Beckham on social media, entered the party using two crutches.

She paired the medical devices with a gauzy mint gown, paired with loose waves.

Beckham looked serious while entering the party, but the star-studded occasion proved to be a lively affair.

The highlight of the evening was the impromptu reunion of all five Spice Girls, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Beckham (Posh Spice).

Together the group sang their hit "Stop," complete with the dance moves from the music video.

David posted a video of the moment on his Instagram, including him singing along as well, writing in the caption, "I mean come on."

Beckham reposted her husband’s video on her own Instagram, and shared an group photo with the girls.

"The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!" she wrote in the caption.

She also shared some additional posts marking her milestone birthday, including a family photo with her husband and children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

"Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much," she wrote in the caption.

Also in attendance at the party were Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Salma Hayek, with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

At the end of the night, Beckham was photographed leaving the party, ditching the crutches and being carried by David on his back.

"I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X" Beckham wrote in another post, sharing photos with her famous friends, including Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.