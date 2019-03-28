Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married: report

Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married, according to a report.

The "Face/Off" star filed for an annulment from wife Erika Koike on Wednesday. Entertainment Tonight reported, citing court documents.

The court record also shows that the 55-year-old actor has requested a divorce if an annulment isn't possible.

According to the news outlet, the former couple — who started dating last April — applied for a marriage license and tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A rep for Cage did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This is Cage's fourth marriage. He previously was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

Following their split, he started dating Lisa Marie Presley. The pair wed in August 2002, but they filed for divorce just three months after their secret wedding in Hawaii, according to People.

Cage went on to marry Alice Kim, a waitress working at a restaurant he frequented, in 2004. They had a child together named Kal-El. Kal-El was Cage’s second child after Weston, who was born in 1990 to the actor's then-girlfriend Christina Fulton.