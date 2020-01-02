Expand / Collapse search
Nicolas Cage buys UK bar a round of drinks on New Year's Eve

By Nate Day | Fox News
Nicolas Cage was in a giving mood this New Year's Eve.

The "National Treasure" star celebrated the year's end at a small bar in the U.K. and bought the bar a round of drinks.

One Reddit user shared a photo of Cage, 55, behind the bar, posing with fans.

"Nicolas Cage spent NYE in my small, local pub, in Somerset, UK," the user said. "He bought everyone a drink."

In the comments, the user added: "Incidentally, he was a total legend, cool dude and is now a member."

Nicolas Cage bought a UK bar a round of drinks on New Year's Eve. 

Another Reddit user shared a selfie she snapped with the actor.

"Nicolas Cage was in my local town pub," the photo was captioned.

Cage is set to play himself in an upcoming film titled "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the outlet, the project will pay homage to the likes of “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Face/Off” and “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Nicolas Cage and his son Weston Cage in 2016. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

The film will follow Cage as he attempts to join the cast of a Quentin Tarantino film to resurrect his career while navigating his relationship with his teenage daughter.

A version of Cage from the 1990s will also reportedly appear, upset with the trajectory of Cage's life as he struggles with debt, marital strife and the Mexican cartel.