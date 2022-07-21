Nicky Hilton shares first picture with newborn son: 'Baby bliss'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicky Hilton is sharing a look at her new son.

On Thursday, Hilton, 38, took to Instagram and shared an image of herself with her two-week-old son laying on her chest. "Baby bliss," she captioned the image of the mother-son duo.

The fashion designer was lounging on a hammock while her son – whose name hasn’t been shared yet – rested in a white long-sleeve onesie that featured angel wings on the back.

Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, announced the third addition to their family on Instagram on July 5. "We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten," she wrote alongside an image of the couple.

Hilton and Rothschild have not disclosed their son's name or date of birth.

The couple share two daughters: Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4. Hilton and her fancier husband got married at Kensington Palace in 2015.

Hilton's older sister, Paris Hilton, recently spoke to Fox News about her own ambitions to become a mom.

The socialite, 41, married Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian , Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few.

Paris added that she’s now ready to take on a new role as a mom.

"We cannot wait for that," she told Fox News Digital of wanting to have kids. "We talk about it every single day. I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contrbited to this report.