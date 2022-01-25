Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting third baby

The couple share daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild will soon be a mom of three!

The socialite confirmed to People on Tuesday that she is expecting her third child with her husband James Rothschild.

Hilton, 38, did not reveal the gender of her baby but her rep told the mag she is due in the summer.

The couple share daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4. Hilton and her fancier husband got married at Kensington Palace in 2015.

PARIS HILTON ON HUSBAND CARTER REUM: 'THIS IS MY TWIN FLAME'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild are seen with their children on May 26, 2021 in New York City, New York.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild are seen with their children on May 26, 2021 in New York City, New York. (WISE OWL/MEGA/GC Images)

Hilton's older sister, Paris Hilton, recently spoke to Fox News about her own ambitions to become a mom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR TH ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Paris, 40, married Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few.

Hilton added that she’s now ready to take on a new role as a mom.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in 2021.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in 2021. (Jose Villa/Shutterstock/Peacock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We cannot wait for that," she told Fox News Digital of wanting to have kids. "We talk about it every single day. I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."

Sasha Savitsky covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending