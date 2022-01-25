Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting third baby

Nicky Hilton Rothschild will soon be a mom of three!

The socialite confirmed to People on Tuesday that she is expecting her third child with her husband James Rothschild.

Hilton, 38, did not reveal the gender of her baby but her rep told the mag she is due in the summer.

The couple share daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4. Hilton and her fancier husband got married at Kensington Palace in 2015.

Hilton's older sister, Paris Hilton, recently spoke to Fox News about her own ambitions to become a mom.

Paris, 40, married Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian , Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few.

Hilton added that she’s now ready to take on a new role as a mom.

"We cannot wait for that," she told Fox News Digital of wanting to have kids. "We talk about it every single day. I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."