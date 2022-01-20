Paris Hilton on husband Carter Reum: 'This is my twin flame'

Paris Hilton knew that her husband Carter Reum was the one "right away."

The hotel heiress and entrepreneur said "I do" in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few. Cameras captured how the lavish ceremony was brought to life in the 13-part reality TV series "Paris in Love."

"We’ve been friends for 15 years, so I always knew how kind and sweet and just what a good man he was," the 40-year-old gushed to Fox News. "And then as soon as we had our first kiss, it was just like these electric bolts where I had never felt anything like that in my life. I was like, ‘All right, this is my twin flame that I’d been searching for my whole life. And I found him.'"

Hilton, a fellow entrepreneur and DJ, started dating the 40-year-old in November 2019 after reconnecting through friends. The star previously revealed that they didn’t spend a night apart after their first date. The couple got engaged in February 2020 in a beachside proposal. She announced her engagement on social media Feb. 17, her birthday.

Hilton said she wanted to show fans that she had found her happily ever after.

"During the filming of ‘This is Paris,’ I was talking about how I couldn’t trust anyone," she recalled. "And I don’t know, I just felt that people didn’t get to see my happy fairy tale ending. And I just wanted to share that with all of my fans. I am so in love with Carter, and I just thought it would be a really fun concept for a show."

The "Simple Life" star appeared in a YouTube Originals documentary, "This is Paris," that premiered in September 2020. In the special, Hilton spoke publicly for the first time about incidents from her past and pivotal moments in her life.

Hilton, who said it was freeing to speak out on that project, was eager to show audiences what it was like planning her wedding. She credited her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, as well as her mom, Kathy Hilton of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame, as she coped with the jitters before heading to the altar.

And Hilton’s beau was beside her all along the way.

"The support of my sister, my mom and Carter are just amazing," said Hilton. "He was helping to plan everything. He’s just so loving all the time … So I’m very lucky to have amazing people around me all the time."

Life with her Prince Charming has been bliss, Hilton said.

"I love being a wife," she said. "He’s just the perfect husband, and we are so close … He’s a very old-school romantic. He’s always writing me love letters and just knows how to make me feel like a princess. I’ve never experienced anything like this with a guy. I’m just so happy that I was patient and found my perfect match."

Hilton added that she’s now ready to take on a new role as a mom.

"We cannot wait for that," she said of having children. "We talk about it every single day. I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."

"Paris in Love" is streaming on Peacock with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The two-episode wedding finale premieres on Jan. 27. "Paris in Love" will also premiere on Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. on E!.