Nicki Minaj sued for $50,000 for 'diva' antics

An entertainment company is suing rapper Nicki Minaj for $50,000, saying she acted like a diva, showing up late for an event and leaving early, The New York Post reports.



IMP Entertainment gave 50-grand to Minaj to host an NBA All-Star weekend event in Hollywood on Feb. 19, 2011.



But Minaj was 90 minutes late for her one-hour gig. She then left after just 30 minutes, the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

The diva’s tardiness “defeated the entire purpose of” her agreement to host the event.



A spokeswoman for Minaj did not immediately comment.