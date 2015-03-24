Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published
Last Update April 20, 2016

Nicki Minaj sued for $50,000 for 'diva' antics

By | New York Post

An entertainment company is suing rapper Nicki Minaj for $50,000, saying she acted like a diva, showing up late for an event and leaving early, The New York Post reports.

IMP Entertainment gave 50-grand to Minaj to host an NBA All-Star weekend event in Hollywood on Feb. 19, 2011.

But Minaj was 90 minutes late for her one-hour gig. She then left after just 30 minutes, the Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

MORE: Nicki Minaj shows a lot of skin on single cover

The diva’s tardiness “defeated the entire purpose of” her agreement to host the event.

A spokeswoman for Minaj did not immediately comment.