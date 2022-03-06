Independent Spirit Awards co-hosts Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally flip off Putin, tell him to 'go home'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent Spirit Awards co-hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally joined the numerous Hollywood celebrities showing their support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

During the award show on Sunday, Mullally stated: "I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution. Specifically, f--k off and go home Putin!"

"We hope Putin f---s off and goes home, and to that end let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin," Offerman added, according to Variety.

Per the outlet, the married co-hosts then flipped the bird to the camera.

"Great organizations are raising money [for Ukraine]. Please give what you can to give to the victims of this senseless act of aggression," Offerman concluded.

Before the award show, it was revealed that Netflix suspended its service in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The move came after the streaming service, which launched in the country in 2016, paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia. It also refused to carry free-to-air propaganda channels required under Russian media laws, Variety reported.

In addition to Netflix, major players in Hollywood have taken swift action to condemn President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Over the last week, musicians, festival organizers and industry leaders have announced their decisions to postpone events in Russia, severely limiting entertainment offerings in the country.

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.



Fox News' Paul Best and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report