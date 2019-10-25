'Will & Grace' stars Megan Mullally, Debra Messing feud means Karen character won't appear in 2 episodes: report

“Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally will reportedly not appear in several episodes of the series' final season amid rumors of an on-set feud with co-star, Debra Messing.

The series debuted the first of its 18-episode final run on Thursday, but TVLine reports that Mullally will not appear for at least two episodes later this season after taking a leave of absence.

Reps for the 60-year-old actress nor NBC immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the outlet, the news comes as rumors were swirling that Mullally and Messing were having friction on the set. Eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Mullally stopped following Messing, 51, on Instagram. Soon after, she stopped following co-star Sean Hayes, 49. She still follows Eric McCormack, 56, but US Weekly reports that none of them follow her back.

Mullally and Messing have specifically seemed to keep their distance from each other while promoting Season 11 of “Will & Grace” on social media as well.

McCormack, meanwhile, tried to downplay rumors of a feud rippling throughout the popular sitcom revival’s cast while speaking to Us Weekly in September.

“It seems crazy. It is crazy!” he said. “I think people worried about that entirely too much.”

He added: “The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have.”

TVLine previously reported that the final season of “Will & Grace” would be moved up to Oct. 24 as a replacement in the Thursday time slot after the network pulled the plug on its new sitcom “Sunnyside,” opting to move its remaining Season 1 episodes online.