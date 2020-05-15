Nick Cordero's wife says his mental status is improving but she isn't sure when she'll be reunited with him

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, said his mental status is improving and he’s able to communicate with her after waking up from his medically induced coma on Tuesday.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram to answer questions from fans about the Broadway actor’s health after complications from the coronavirus resulted in a lengthy hospital stay and doctors were forced to amputate his leg.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, Kloots is not able to go visit him in the hospital. However, she explained that the nurses have been helping her FaceTime with him and she’s noticed a big improvement in his mental status.

“He’s doing well. Mental status is really coming along which is fantastic,” she told her followers. “We're still dealing with a lot of infection in his lungs so that is the overlying issue at the moment. Infection in his lungs that we just have to get under control for Nick so that he can fully get the ventilator out of the trach and get off the ventilator and he can also get off dialysis. So, we’re just waiting for that.”

She added: “You know, the doctors and nurses are doing the best they can. They’re amazing and every day they’re on top of this lung situation so that it doesn’t become anything other than just getting rid of the infection that’s already there.”

While the improvement is slow, she notes that she and their 11-month-old son, Elvis, are finally able to communicate with Cordero for the first time in weeks.

“He says he recognizes me,” Kloots said. “So if we ask him a yes or no question, this is how we’re communicating — yes, he looks up; no, he looks down. The other day, I asked the nurse, I was like, ‘Can he see me over FaceTime?’ and she said, “Ask him.’ And so I said, ‘Nick, can you see me?’ And he looked right up. So I think he can. And when I put Elvis on the FaceTime, his eyes get really big and he seems very, very alert.”

Although Nick is unable to do more than move his eyes at this point, she says his eyes “light up” every time she puts Elvis on the screen.

While his mental status is improving, there’s unfortunately still a long road ahead before they can be reunited because of the pandemic. Kloots explained that the hospital is under strict new guidelines about visitors, even though she’s tested negative for COVID-19. Although she’s continually heaping praise on the medical staff working on her husband, Kloots says the hardest part of the situation is not being there to see him through this confusing time.

“I can’t imagine. I always try to put myself in Nick’s shoes right now, laying in the hospital bed and not really knowing what’s happening to me and what’s been going on,” she said. “I can’t imagine how he must feel.”

She said that she simply isn’t sure if Nick is fully aware of his condition or what's happening to him currently. Specifically, she said that it’s hard to tell if he knows that he had to have his leg amputated.