Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child, first with model LaNisha Cole

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon has welcomed his ninth child, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. It is his first child with model LaNisha Cole.

On Thursday morning, the actor took to his Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his fans, sharing a black-and-white photo of him and Cole in the hospital with their new bundle of joy.

"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," Cannon captioned the photo. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children."

The "Masked Singer" host and the former "Price Is Right" model welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday.

NICK CANNON HINTS HE'S EXPECTING MORE BABIES THIS YEAR: ‘IF YOU THOUGHT IT WAS A LOT OF KIDS LAST YEAR…’

"And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," Cannon continued. "Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While this is Cole's first child, Cannon now has nine children, with another on the way.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell — who is currently expecting their third child together.

He is also the father to twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, a former radio personality. She is expecting her third baby this fall.

Recently, Cannon welcomed baby boy Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also the father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.