Nick Cannon on how faith, positivity are helping him cope with the death of his 5-month-old son

Nick Cannon joined the hosts of the "Today Show" Thursday where he spoke candidly about the recent death of his 5-month-old son, Zen.

The TV and radio show host announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" earlier this month that his youngest son, who he welcomed in June with Alyssa Scott, died after battling brain cancer. He revealed at the time that he brought his child into the doctor fearing he had an issue with his sinuses, only to learn that fluid had started to build in his head and that he had a malignant tumor.

Despite surgery and treatment, Cannon and Scott were forced to say goodbye to their baby son. Weeks after the tragedy, he joined "Today" host Hoda Kotb to discuss how he’s coping with the loss through faith and positivity.

"I’m taking, as my therapist says, five minutes at a time," Cannon said with a polite smile. "I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain. I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be. But, I mean, along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey. I’m taking it 5 minutes at a time."

The host asked him about the decision to share the news on his TV show in a highly emotional and difficult moment that offered his viewers a look at the star’s vulnerable side that they don’t normally get.

Although he was speaking to his own audience, Cannon said his overwhelming emotion at the time was one of fear.

"Honestly, it was a lot of fear involved. I’m so used to being upbeat and outspoken and even vulnerable at times. I’ll talk about anything," he said. "This was probably the most delicate and the most precious thing I’ve ever had to talk about and I didn’t know how to talk about it. I never imagined having to be in this scenario. So, as much as there was such an outpouring of love. There was a lot of fear. Obviously some hurt.

He added: "It’s a very delicate thing even when talking about this. That’s coming from a person that’s used to talking to people each and every day live here on television. It’s scary."

Cannon also noted that he is leaning on his faith to cope with the loss of Zen, who he described as "vibrant," "calm" with a "light to him." He explained that his belief taught him what to expect and how to ask for what he needed.

"One of those things I always say is that you pray for miracles. Coming from a faith-based background, it is not for the miracle to do something that’s unknown to us but it’s really for the things that we can find comfort in," he explained. "So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today and find that peace that surpasses all understanding."

Shortly before Zen’s birth, Cannon welcomed twins – his fifth child and sixth child — with another woman, Abby De La Rosa, who announced their birth via Instagram on June 16, sharing a video of her cradling her newborns. She revealed in the post that the boys are named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon.

Furthermore, Cannon and his now-ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Bell said that the baby was named Powerful Queen Cannon.

The two also share a 3-year-old son, Golden. Cannon also famously shares 9-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

