Nick Cannon's announcement of baby No. 10 is slammed by Vivica A. Fox: 'I don't like it'

Nick Cannon is thrilled to be expecting his 10th child, but Vivica A. Fox is seething over his parenting style.

In an episode of the FoxSoul show, "Cocktails with Queens," the "Black-ish" actress slams Cannon for the example he is setting, especially within the Black community.

"I don't like it. Y'all can be like, ‘It’s cause he got money, this, that, and a third,'" Fox said. "But the foundation of Black families, especially, a strong father figure is needed. This isn't a good representation of it, in my opinion."

In the episode, Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Syleena Johnson and Fox discuss news headlines and were quick to offer commentary on Cannon fathering yet another baby.

NICK CANNON'S 5-MONTH OLD SON DEAD AFTER BATTLING BRAIN CANCER

Fox added that being a father isn't just about being "there to take pictures … Children deserve a father figure, especially young boys. They need positive father figures, especially African-American."

Fox doubled down, saying, "Fatherhood deserves responsibility, accountability, and children need that in their lives."

While each woman shared a slightly different opinion, they all seemed to agree that Cannon is a good man.

Speaking directly to Cannon, they asked Mariah Carey's ex-husband to appear on their show to discuss what fatherhood looks like to him.

Cannon has two children with Carey, Morrocan and Monroe; two with a third on the way with Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen; two children with one on the way with Abby de la Rosa, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir; and one child with Brie Tiesi, Legendary Love. One child he had with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died in December at 5 months old

A representative for Nick Cannon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.