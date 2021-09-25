Nick Cannon's therapist suggests celibacy after seventh child joins family

Nick Cannon’s pushing pause on baby making after welcoming four children in under one year.

"My therapist said I should be celibate," the 40-year-old father of seven told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Friday. "Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids."

Cannon welcomed three children in June alone — son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir — with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa, respectively.

Six months prior, Cannon’s ex, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen. The two also share a 4-year-old son named Golden.

NICK CANNON SEEMINGLY WELCOMES 7TH CHILD, RUMORED GIRLFRIEND ALYSSA SCOTT TEASES: ‘LOVE YOU FOR ETERNITY’

The "Wild’n Out" host also has twins, 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While seven kids might seem like a lot, it’s exactly what Cannon had always wanted.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings," Cannon also told ET. "Being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Cannon, "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."