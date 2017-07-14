Nick Cannon on split from Mariah Carey: 'I'm broken, I'm shattered'

Nick Cannon discussed his split from singer Mariah Carey Thursday and said he is not looking for love at the moment because the divorce left him “broken.”

Cannon, who was hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Sports Award on Thursday, told Entertainment Tonight that he is not ready to devote himself to another person at the moment after separating in 2014.

“I’m broken. I’m shattered,” Cannon told ET.

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in April 2008 and had two children, fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. Cannon filed for divorce in Dec. 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Cannon dated after his divorce and most recently ended his relationship with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell. The two had a child in February but broke up before their son's birth after a short relationship.

Cannon said he continues to date.

“Why not? I’m a single man. I’m supposed to date,” Cannon said.

Carey has been linked to Australian billionaire James Packer. The two were engaged but broke it off in October 2016. She is now reportedly dating Bryan Tanaka, a choreographer.

“[My marriage to Carey] was a special time,” Cannon said. “It was, but we made some amazing children together, and so we’ll always be together.”