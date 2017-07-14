Fred Savage dismisses 'Wonder Years' reboot: 'It's not going to happen'

Many fans still recognize Fred Savage as love-struck Kevin Arnold who pined for Winnie Cooper in “The Wonder Years,” and he doesn’t mind the attention.

The series, which was set in the ‘60s, aired from 1988 until 1993.

“I think the fact that I was a part of something that still means so much to people, and after all these years they still want it to be on the air, they still think about it…I mean, that’s really a special thing,” the 41-year-old told Vanity Fair. “Some people work their whole careers and don’t get that! So, no, I’ll never get tired of that. That’ll never stop being meaningful to me or stop making me feel incredibly special.”

The former child star is also aware many viewers have wondered about the possibility of a “Wonder Years” reunion set in the ‘90s where the characters are adults.

“[But] my answer will remain the same — so I won’t get tired of people asking if everyone else doesn’t get tired of me saying, ‘No, it’s not going to happen,’” said the actor.

Savage is also busy these days with a new project. He’s starring in a new Netflix sitcom titled “Friends from College.” Still, he acknowledged how important “The Wonder Years” has been to viewers. However, he’s perfectly content with leaving the show in the past.

I get by with a little help from these guys... #WonderYearsDVD A post shared by thefredsavage (@thefredsavage) on May 29, 2014 at 10:02am PDT

“You know, I’ve always said that ‘The Wonder Years,’ it’s not just the name of the show — it’s a time in your life, a very special, finite time in your life,” he explained. “And the way the show was written, it’s about looking back with some longing. I think we all look back at that time in our lives and long for it and idealize it.

"One of the reasons it takes on this kind of mythic, almost haunting quality in our lives is because it’s something you can’t go back and can’t revisit. It only exists in our memories, in our shared experiences with people who went through it with us. That’s really what the show was all about. And I think that the idea of revisiting the show mirrors that. And I like that.”