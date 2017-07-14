entertainment

John Cena shaves his entire body daily

John Cena is dedicated to maintaining not only a chiseled physique but also a completely hairless one.

The WWE superstar revealed he shaves his entire body every day in an interview with People.

John Cena, recipient of the Action Star of the Year Award, poses on the red carpet during CinemaCon, a convention of movie theater owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 30, 2017. Picture taken March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus - RTX33HJQ

John Cena, recipient of the Action Star of the Year Award, poses on the red carpet during CinemaCon, a convention of movie theater owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 30, 2017. Picture taken March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus - RTX33HJQ

The newly-engaged star told the mag, “I’m completely man-scaped from head to toe, from the ears down so that takes a bit of time."

He continued, “I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think. I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.”

2017 Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/3/2017 - Show host John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTX30MJH

2017 Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/3/2017 - Show host John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTX30MJH

The “Trainwreck” actor divulged that his obsession with a hairless bod happened when he first started weightlifting.

“I got into bodybuilding at a young age, when I was like 15 or 16,” the 40-year-old shared. “It’s something that I started, and the first time you man-scape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it. If I’m pretty, pretty quick with it, I’d say it takes a half hour, but sometimes it’s probably an hour.”

One person who seems to appreciate Cena’s man-scaping ways is his fiancee and fellow WWE superstar, Nikki Bella. The pair started dating in 2012 and became engaged in April 2017. Cena popped the question during a WrestleMania 33.

