Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott mourns their late baby son Zen: ‘You are everywhere’

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott is mourning the loss of their baby son Zen.

On Sunday, the grieving mother took to Instagram and wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her child, who passed away on Dec. 5 from a brain tumor at just five months old.

"I can imagine us the night before Valentine’s Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates," Scott captioned a series of photos of Zen wearing a cuddly teddy bear onesie while covered in kisses.

"All signed with your handwriting," Scott shared. "I know it would say: love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand. I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying ‘I love you mom.’ Words I will never hear, But still feel to this day. I know you love me, Zen."

"You are everywhere," she continued. "I see you in everything beautiful. When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing. You are there. If I had one wish it would be to hold you. I know everything around me would stand still. It would be just you and me. My last words to you were ‘I’m here, I love you’. That will ring true until the end of time."

"I’m here and I love you baby," Scott concluded her post. "Im just missing you extra today. My son. You are all of my dreams realized."

Cannon and Scott welcomed their baby boy in June 2021. Zen was Cannon’s seventh child.

On Dec. 7, the TV and radio show host announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" that Zen passed away after battling a form of brain cancer. A couple of months after he was born, fluid started to build up in Zen’s head, Cannon revealed. The child was diagnosed with a malignant tumor.

"Immediately we had to have brain surgery. We put a shunt in his head and we were hoping for the best," Cannon, 41, explained at the time.

By Thanksgiving week, Cannon said Zen’s health took an "interesting turn" and the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

Cannon noted that Zen spent his final moments surrounded by love and family.

"I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today. He puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers. I’m here to show that I can fight through this," Cannon said.

The star added that he is "so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time." He added that Zen’s mother has been "the strongest woman I’ve ever seen."

Shortly before Zen’s birth, Cannon welcomed twins – his fifth child and sixth child — with another woman, Abby De La Rosa, who announced their birth via Instagram on June 16, sharing a video of her cradling her newborns. She revealed in the post that the boys are named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.

Furthermore, Cannon and his now-ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Bell said that the baby was named Powerful Queen Cannon.

The two also share a 3-year-old son, Golden. Cannon also famously shares 9-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In Jan. of this year, Cannon announced he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.