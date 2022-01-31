Nick Cannon announces he's expecting his 8th child: 'Some exciting news'

Nick Cannon has shared some happy news with his fans.

On Monday, the 41-year-old star shared during an episode of his eponymous talk show that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a child, which will be his eighth.

"Family, I got some exciting news to share with you," he tweeted on Monday alongside a clip from his show.

In the clip, the television personality held up a photo of himself and Teisi, 29, celebrating at a party with loved ones.

"I never usually use my own personal pictures as pic of the day, but today, I have to do it because I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment," Cannon began. "It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child."

Cannon then shared that he and the model just recently learned that they are expecting a baby boy.

"That sounds weird, saying, ‘the next mother,’ because as everybody knows, I have a lot of children," the star continued. "I love them all dearly, sincerely."

Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008-2016 and the two share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

He also shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell; as well as twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in June 2021, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

That same month, he and model Alyssa Scott, welcomed a son named Zen, who tragically passed away just five months later after battling brain cancer.

"Every single one of my children are just as special as the other," he gushed in Monday's pregnancy announcement. "It's never a competition."

He continued: "Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child – whether it's a child that's here, whether it's a child that's no longer here, whether it's a child that's grown, whether it's a child about to be here. That passion – it doesn't matter how many you have – it's this unconditional love, this Godly-like love that comes over you."

