Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' will be a 'raw and emotionally revealing look' at her life

Netflix will be home to an original documentary centered on the world of Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that the doc, titled "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," will appear on its platform in early 2020 after opening at the Sundance Film Festival in late January.

Netflix described the documentary as "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

Emmy-winner Lana Wilson, from "After Tiller," directed the film.

The official announcement comes weeks after Swift, 29, alleged on Twitter that music executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, who own Swift's masters, refused to allow her to use any of her old music in the documentary.

Swift also claimed that the duo was blocking her from performing a medley of her hits on the American Music Awards, where she took home the Artist of the Decade Award.

She was later cleared to "stream past shows, and rebroadcast (music) on mutually approved platform(s)," allowing Swift to perform her hits on television and release the documentary.

This year has been a big one for Swift -- not only has she been wrapped up in a feud over her masters, but she also released "Lover," her seventh studio album, and will star in "Cats," set to hit theaters at the end of the month.