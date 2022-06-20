Netflix comments after 2 actors from 'The Chosen One' die in Mexico car crash: 'tragic accident'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix publicly addressed a car crash in Mexico that left two actors in its series "The Chosen One" dead in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González," the streaming giant said in the statement. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident."

The two actor were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed on Mexico's Baja Peninsula late Thursday.

Redrum, the production company for the show, also addressed the actors' deaths saying in a statement, "All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport."

The statement continued, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy."

Redrum said it is cooperating with local authorities, and stated that "all safety protocols were in place" insisting that the crash was an "unfortunate accident."

A Netflix description for "The Chosen One," which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

It's unclear how the deadly crash will impact the show's production.

Netflix currently has an unrelated show by the same name on its site that is about three doctors who bring a Zika vaccine to the remote Pantanal.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.