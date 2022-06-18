Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Mexico: 2 actors in Netflix show 'The Chosen One' are dead following crash

The crew of Netflix’s series about Jesus was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An automobile accident in Mexico left two actors dead and six other crew members from Netflix’s series "The Chosen One" injured, officials said.

The Baja California Department of Culture confirmed the accident Friday, saying a van the crew members were riding in crashed and flipped after it ran off the desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The department did not identify the victims of the wreck.

The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

A Netflix description for "The Chosen One," which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

Aerial view of Bahia Concepcion on the Sea of Cortez near Mulege, South Baja California state, Mexico on July 21, 2021.

The episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production.

In this photo illustration a Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen in Athens, Greece on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For clarity, the contents of this report do not concern a show by the same name, about three doctors who bring a Zika vaccine to the remote Pantanal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending