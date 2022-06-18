Mexico: 2 actors in Netflix show 'The Chosen One' are dead following crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An automobile accident in Mexico left two actors dead and six other crew members from Netflix’s series "The Chosen One" injured, officials said.

The Baja California Department of Culture confirmed the accident Friday, saying a van the crew members were riding in crashed and flipped after it ran off the desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The department did not identify the victims of the wreck.

The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

A Netflix description for "The Chosen One," which is not yet released, reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

The episodic series is being taped by an independent production company and there is no word how the incident has affected its production.

For clarity, the contents of this report do not concern a show by the same name, about three doctors who bring a Zika vaccine to the remote Pantanal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.