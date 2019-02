Fans of the romantic tearjerker “The Notebook” were left outraged after learning that the Netflix version playing in the United Kingdom omitted the film’s ending for a less heartbreaking outcome.

SPOILER ALERT

The 2004 film features an elderly man recalling the love story of a young couple. Noah was played by Ryan Gosling and Allie played by Rachel McAdams. The ending reveals Gosling's character as a much older man reading a diary to his wife, who has dementia.

The final scene has the couple sharing their last breath in bed. The UK version, however, features the couple holding hands while birds fly over a lake. “The Notebook” remains of the top-rated romantic dramas and is credited with solidifying the careers of Gosling and McAdams.

The change has prompted fans of the film to take to social media to vent their frustration, Inquisitr reported. Many felt the changing the heartbreaking ending was unnecessary and betrays the original version.

"I'm not big into romantic movies but I have seen #thenotebook and @netflix what you did wasnt ok that ending was beautiful it's all I can ever hope for in my marriage so when I finally eat dirt I can go with the one I love don't you dare take that away! Put it back!," one Twitter user wrote.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment late Tuesday. "The Notebook" is due to released on the streaming service's U.S. platform on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another added: "why did netflix change the ending of the notebook the best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end."