Vanessa Lachey expressed her shock and dismay over the cancellation of her show "NCIS: Hawai'i."

The 43-year-old actress starred as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in the Hawaii-based "NCIS" spinoff and made history as the franchise's first female lead when the crime procedural premiered in 2021.

On Friday, news broke that "NCIS: Hawai'i," which is currently airing its third season, would not return for a fourth. Lachey shared her reaction in a post on her Instagram Story Friday night.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," Lachey wrote on an image of the "NCIS: Hawai'i" logo.

"Grateful, confident, beloved fans!" she continued. "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!"

"Mahalo Nui Loa," Lachey added, which translates to "Thank you very much."

The "Love Is Blind" host's character Tennant was the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor station, mirroring Lachey's own achievement as the first actress to helm an "NCIS" spinoff series.

"NCIS: Hawai'i" also starred Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon and Kian Talan.

Along with Lachey, other members of the cast and the show's co-creators Christopher Silber and Matt Bosack took to social media to voice their disappointment over the series' cancellation.

"Having a really hard time processing this one," Anderson, who played FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

She continued, "Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well."

"This is a huge loss for representation," Anderson added. "Love you all so much."

Antoon, who portrayed cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik, shared a news story about the cancelation in an Instagram post, writing, "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo."

"It was soooo much damn fun while it lasted!," Mills, who played Tennant's second in command Jesse Boone, wrote on a photo of a sunset in Hawaii.

He continued, "I will miss so many and so much about making this show. Incredibly grateful for the memories and to the AMAZING people on the great island of Oahu Hawaii, I cannot thank you enough for allowing us to visit, live, play, work and grow in such a special place. Boone man out."

Tarrant, who played NCIS agent Kai Holman, simply posted a broken heart emoji on X.

wrote on X, "Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew... and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all."

Bosack wrote, "#NCISHawaii was a dream. And while it's ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home…"

Meanwhile, outraged fans of "NCIS: Hawai'i" started a petition urging CBS to save the show on Change.com.

"NCIS: Hawaii has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable. It's not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it's about what they stand for and how they've touched our hearts," the petition read.

"The show has broken barriers by portraying women in leading roles, inspiring countless girls and women to see themselves as leaders. The two lesbian characters have helped many viewers come to terms with their sexuality, providing much-needed representation on mainstream television. Furthermore, storylines dealing with PTSD and trauma have offered solace to those grappling with similar issues in their own lives," it continued.

"Beyond its impact on individual viewers, NCIS: Hawaii has also brought together a diverse fandom community that spans across ages and backgrounds. It has breathed new life into an already beloved franchise by attracting a wider audience," the petition added.