Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently enjoys a fair share of reality television, or as he puts it, "trash."

During a recent episode of the "News Heights" podcast, Kelce encouraged his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to watch the latest season of the Netflix show "Love is Blind."

"Jason, you’ve gotta watch ‘Love is Blind,’ man. It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than ‘Catching Kelce,’ but it is so f---ing good," Travis said, taking a dig at his own reality dating show.

"Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her," he added of one contestant, Chelsea Blackwell, who has gone viral on social media for her contentious relationship with ex-fiancé, Jimmy Presnell.

Travis pleaded with his brother to watch the show, but Jason was unrelenting.

"No, I'm not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls---."

In a last ditch attempt to get Jason on the "Love is Blind" bandwagon, Travis did his best impersonation of Blackwell – imitating an infamous scene from one of her biggest arguments with Presnell.

"Do you think I’m clingy? I’m clingy, really?"

Blackwell responded to comments on social media Wednesday, expressing her shock that Kelce – and possibly his international pop sensation girlfriend – had watched the show.

"I just got the most mortifying news," she said in a video. "I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me and the only outlet that this man knows my name – or not even knows my name, knows me – is from whining like a baby-back-b----."

After letting out a deep sigh, Blackwell pleaded with Swift not to tune into her season – if she has not already.

"Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him – please stop."

After winning the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons and for the third time in four years, Kelce appears to be spending the offseason dabbling in some mind-numbing reality television.