'NCIS Hawai'i' actress Vanessa Lachey shares emotional video of the moment she learned she landed lead part

"NCIS: Hawai’i" actress Vanessa Lachey shared a video depicting how emotional she was the day she learned she landed the leading role on the CBS procedural drama.

The latest spinoff in the "NCIS" franchise stars Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl. The character mirrors real-life in a way given that the actress is the first female to lead the franchise in her own spinoff.

Last week, Lachey took to Instagram where she shared a roughly one-minute video in which she filmed herself mere moments after getting the news that she landed the role. She cries hysterically and is almost unable to speak as she tries to explain to her young son in the back seat of her car that she is crying tears of joy.

"I remember the day I got the call ‘You got the job!’" she captioned the video. "I will never forget it! Dreams do come true. One week from today, our show premieres and I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity. My life is changed forever."

The touching video immediately gets into the action, with the star explaining that she just hung up the phone after getting the call about her leading role.

"OK, I’m in the car and I just found out I got the job and I was so happy!" she says through tears. "I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Thank you, I’m so happy!"

She then addressed her seemingly confused young son saying, "We’re happy right? He doesn’t know what we’re happy about."

Lachey then pulls up to a friend’s house and quickly explains why she’s balling her eyes out with a shout of "I got the job!" prompting hugs and kisses from the pal.

"I’m a mess. I didn’t think I’d react this way," she concludes the video as they embrace.

Among the many commenters wishing her well on the post included CBS Studios, which wrote: "Ok crying over here. We cannot wait for the world to meet your Jane."

According to TV Line, Lachey is joined in the new CBS series by Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills.